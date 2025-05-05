India Temporarily Halts Chenab River Flow After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sends Warning To Pakistan

India briefly halts Chenab river water from Baglihar dam after Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a tough stance against Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty.

In a firm response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has temporarily halted the flow of water from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river. The move is seen as a clear warning to Pakistan, as the Centre is reportedly considering similar actions at the Kishanganga dam.

The decision follows the government’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in retaliation for the attack, which killed 25 tourists and one local resident. Although the water stoppage at Baglihar is temporary due to the dam’s limited storage capacity — it underscores India’s growing frustration with continued cross-border terrorism.

The Chenab is one of the western rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with Pakistan. As per the treaty, Pakistan is allowed unrestricted use of its waters, while India can use them only for specific non-consumptive purposes such as irrigation and hydroelectric generation.

The Baglihar dam, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, is a 900 MW run-of-the-river hydroelectric project with limited capacity to hold water. The project was completed in two phases the first in 2008 and the second in 2015.

The Kishanganga dam, also a run-of-the-river hydro project with 330 MW capacity, is located in Bandipore district. Both projects have previously faced objections from Pakistan, which claimed that their designs violated the Indus Waters Treaty.

In the case of Baglihar, Pakistan approached the World Bank, a guarantor of the treaty. An expert appointed by the bank upheld some of Pakistan’s concerns but dismissed its objections over dam height and gated spillways. Similarly, in the Kishanganga case, Islamabad objected to India’s diversion of water from one tributary to another. A Court of Arbitration ruled in India’s favour.

While India’s recent move to stop water is temporary as Baglihar can only hold a certain volume experts say any long-term stoppage would require structural changes like increasing dam height, which isn’t immediately possible.

Pakistan has previously warned that any such Indian action to block water would be seen as an act of war. It also threatened to scrap bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement that acknowledges the Line of Control.

The situation intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, which has deeply angered the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the massacre, stating that terrorists had “attacked India’s soul” and that those responsible would face “unimaginable punishment.”

Investigations into the attack suggest a link to Pakistan, continuing a pattern of state-backed cross-border terrorism that India has repeatedly flagged on global platforms.

As relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours worsen, India’s water diplomacy is emerging as a powerful tool of pressure in response to terror provocations.

