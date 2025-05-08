India Thwarts 8 Missile and Drone Attack by Pakistan: All Threats Neutralised, Says Defence Ministry

On the night of May 7 and into the early hours of May 8, India faced a large-scale missile and drone assault from Pakistan. In a swift and coordinated response, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted and destroyed all eight missiles aimed at military and civilian targets in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the night of May 7 and into the early hours of May 8, India faced a large-scale missile and drone assault from Pakistan.

On the night of May 7 and into the early hours of May 8, India faced a large-scale missile and drone assault from Pakistan. In a swift and coordinated response, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted and destroyed all eight missiles aimed at military and civilian targets in Jammu and Kashmir. Additional attempted attacks on key defence hubs in northern and western India were also blocked, according to official sources.

The attacks came just days after India launched Operation Sindoor—targeted precision strikes against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Missiles Fired at Jammu Intercepted Mid-Air

According to defence sources, eight missiles were launched from Pakistani territory and were directed at locations in Jammu, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Thanks to India’s advanced air defence units, all incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before they could cause any damage.

“Eight missiles fired from Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia in Jammu were intercepted and destroyed by Air Defence Units,” defence sources confirmed on May 8, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

There were no reports of casualties or infrastructure loss.

Attempted Strikes on Pathankot, Udhampur and Beyond

Pakistan also tried to target other major Indian military bases using drones and missiles along the International Border. According to the Integrated Defence Services, the attacks focused on military installations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Integrated Defence Services read:

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K… No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

India confirmed that standard operating procedures (SoP) were followed, and both kinetic (physical interception) and non-kinetic (jamming or electronic disruption) methods were used to stop the attacks.

India Says It Is Not Escalating, Only Responding

During a special press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made it clear that India is not looking to escalate the situation further. He placed the responsibility of de-escalation on Pakistan, saying India’s actions were only in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Our approach is not to escalate the situation, we only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

He added, “Pakistan escalated the situation, we only responded. Choice is with Pakistan.”

Misri also criticized Pakistan’s refusal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to acknowledge The Resistance Front (TRF) as the group behind the Pahalgam massacre—despite TRF having already claimed responsibility.

PM Modi Reviews Situation in High-Level Security Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level emergency meeting on Thursday with top secretaries and officials from various ministries. The meeting focused on national security, operational readiness, and preventing the spread of misinformation.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement:

“The issues discussed during the meeting included strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.”

PM Modi also called for continuous alertness and clear public communication during this period of heightened tension.

More Targets Attempted Across India, All Neutralised

The Ministry of Defence revealed that Pakistan tried to target military zones not just in Jammu and Kashmir, but also in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and even Gujarat. The attempted targets included key bases in:

Awantipura

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Adampur

Bhatinda

Chandigarh

Nal

Phalodi

Uttarlai

Bhuj

In a statement, the Ministry said, “On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India… using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.”