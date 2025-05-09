India Thwarted Pakistan’s Drone Attack Attempt As Islamabad Launched 300-400 Drones Targetting 36 Locations – What We Know So Far

Pakistani military fired upon Indian positions with heavy-calibre weapons and attempted to infiltrate Indian airspace using 300 to 400 drones.

Pakistani military fired upon Indian positions with heavy-caliber weapons and attempted to infiltrate Indian airspace “using 300 to 400 drones”, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, speaking on behalf of the Indian Army, revealed on Friday while providing the details of India’s successful defense against a large-scale drone infiltration attempt by the Pakistani army on the night of May 7-8.

Pakistan intended to target military infrastructure

Speaking during a joint briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Army, Col. Qureshi said the drones were deployed “across 36 locations along the western border”, from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan, with the intent of targetting military infrastructure.

An operation was launched in response to multiple violations of Indian airspace and artillery attacks along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC), she said.

Pakistan was seeking to gather information on India’s response capabilities

The joint briefing also addressed the suspected purpose behind the large-scale drone attack. According to Colonel Qureshi, while the Pakistani army appeared to test the readiness of India’s air defence systems, intelligence gathering through aerial surveillance was likely a secondary goal. The drones, equipped with high-resolution cameras, could have been intended to relay real-time surveillance footage back to Pakistan’s military command.

“The sheer scale of the operation, with drones deployed across such a wide area, suggests that the Pakistani military was seeking to gather information on India’s response capabilities,” she said.

Pakistan appears to have used Turkish-made ASISGUARD Songar drones

The drones used in the attack were primarily Turkish-made ASISGUARD Songar drones, based on initial forensic analysis of the wreckage, Colonel Qureshi said, as she underlined the scale and coordination of the attack.

These drones are equipped for surveillance and have the capability to carry payloads, she further said, adding that the Indian armed forces responded swiftly, “shooting down several of the drones through both kinetic and non-kinetic measures”, with air defence systems and electronic warfare playing crucial roles in neutralising the aerial threat.

The briefing, which highlighted the coordinated efforts of India’s military and diplomatic response, also underlined the provocative nature of Pakistan’s actions, which were aimed at both military and civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan did not close its civil airspace

During the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh pointed out that Pakistan “did not close its civil airspace” despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 08:30 hours in the evening. “Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response. This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, including the international flights that were flying near the International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan,” Wing Commander Singh said.

Showing a screenshot, Singh continued, “The data of the application Flight Radar 24 during a high air defence alert situation in the Punjab sector. As you have seen, the airspace on the Indian side is absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, there are civil airlines flying the air route between Karachi and Lahore.”

The Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring the safety of international civil carriers, Singh added.

The IAF’s actions, Singh noted, had successfully prevented any potential danger to civilian flights, despite “Pakistan’s blatant disregard for air safety protocols”.

India launched drones at 4 defence sites in Pakistan

Furthermore, in the course of the retaliatory measures, Wing Commander Singh provided details about India’s response to the Pakistani assault. “In response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan,” Singh revealed, while also confirming that “one of the drones was able to destroy an AD radar”.

Singh also reported that Pakistan had fired artillery shells across the LoC, using heavy-caliber artillery guns in tandem with armed drones. “This resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian army personnel,” Singh acknowledged. However, she also confirmed that Pakistan’s forces suffered substantial losses in India’s retaliatory fire.

‘Blatantly farcical denial of attacks another example of Pakistan’s duplicity’

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri then addressed the escalation, describing Pakistan’s attack as a “deliberate and provocative attempt” to target both military and civilian infrastructure. “These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targetted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments,” Misri stated.

He went on to highlight India’s proportionate response, saying, “Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately and responsibly.” Pointing toward Pakistan’s official narrative, Misri also spoke about Islamabad’s attempt to distort the facts surrounding the attack. “The official and blatantly farcical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery, is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing to,” Misri added.

Key Takeaways from the Briefing

Pakistan’s Violation of Airspace: Despite launching a missile and drone attack, Pakistan did not close its civil airspace, exposing international flights to unnecessary risk. India’s restraint ensured the safety of civilian aircraft. India’s Proportionate Response: India’s armed forces demonstrated remarkable restraint and responsibility, ensuring that the retaliation was proportional to the threat while safeguarding civilian infrastructure. Retaliatory Strikes: India responded by launching targeted strikes against Pakistan’s air defence sites, with at least one radar destroyed. Pakistan’s Denial: Despite evidence of the attacks, Pakistan continues to deny its involvement, with the Pakistani government attempting to mislead the international community.

