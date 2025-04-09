Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

The deal, to be signed later this month on the occasion of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu's visit, is India's first major fighter aircraft induction for the navy.

In a big boost to strengthen maritime security and operating capability in the Indian Ocean, India is going to sign a historic Rs 63,000-crore government-to-government agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The deal, to be signed later this month on the occasion of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s visit, is India’s first major fighter aircraft induction for the navy. The new fleet of 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale-M variants will be specially designed for carrier operations.

Strengthening Maritime Deterrence

France’s Dassault Aviation-manufactured Rafale-M jets are to be deployed onboard India’s home-grown aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The action follows heightened security in the Indo-Pacific region and heightened Chinese naval presence there.

“These aircraft will greatly bolster the Navy’s strike capabilities, especially in blue-water operations. The Navy is working on remodelling its strategy to deter any regional threat,” said a top defence official.

Navy Commander Admiral Dinesh Tripathi had previously highlighted India’s preparedness to “counter threats from all neighbours,” and the necessity of maritime air superiority.

Comprehensive Support & Indigenous Integration

The multi-billion rupee agreement also comprises a full maintenance and logistic support package, five-year performance-based logistics (PBL), personnel training, and importantly, offset commitments that require indigenous manufacturing of parts—boosting India’s ‘Make in India’ defence aspirations.

Also, the transaction will accommodate current Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is currently flying 36 of the fighter jets from two bases in north India. The Rafales of the Navy would be operating alongside the MiG-29K fleet, already operational on the INS Vikramaditya.

Delivery Timeline

As per sources, the deliveries of the Rafale-M fighter jets will start within 37 to 65 months from the date of signing the contract, and the whole fleet will be inducted by 2030-31.

Interestingly enough, the Rafale-M acquisition can also act as a stepping stone for future indigenous development. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is already developing a twin-engine deck-based fighter aircraft as the naval version of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to further indigenous capabilities at the next level of warfare.

This acquisition also solidifies India’s strategic defence alliance with France, coming after the previous Rs 59,000-crore deal for IAF Rafales in 2016. The latest contract is believed to cover software upgrades and ground infrastructure that will make the integration between Air Force and Navy fleets happen with ease.

Filed under

France Indian Navy Rafale-M Jets

