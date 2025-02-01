Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
‘India To Become A Global Toy Hub’ Says Nirmala Sitaraman

In her Union Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the government's plan to position India as a global hub for toy manufacturing.

‘India To Become A Global Toy Hub’ Says Nirmala Sitaraman


In her Union Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the government’s plan to position India as a global hub for toy manufacturing. She announced the implementation of a comprehensive national action plan to promote the toy industry, with a focus on developing manufacturing clusters, improving skills, and creating a robust ecosystem for production.

Focus on Sustainable and Innovative Toys

The action plan is designed to foster the development of high-quality, unique, and sustainable toys. The goal is to create toys that reflect the “Made in India” brand, emphasizing both innovation and quality. Sitharaman highlighted that the initiative would help Indian toy manufacturers produce toys that meet global standards while staying true to local craftsmanship and sustainability principles.

One of the key components of the national action plan will be the creation and development of toy manufacturing clusters across the country. These clusters will aim to build a strong manufacturing base, facilitate collaboration among manufacturers, and drive innovation in toy design. By enhancing these ecosystems, the government hopes to encourage both domestic and international investment in India’s toy industry.

Skill Development for the Toy Industry

Along with manufacturing clusters, the plan will also focus on improving skill development in the toy sector. Sitharaman emphasized the importance of equipping workers with the necessary skills to meet the growing demand for high-quality toys. The government aims to provide training programs and support to ensure that the workforce is ready to take on the challenges of a globalized toy market.

With these initiatives, the government seeks to make India a key player in the global toy market, encouraging exports and attracting foreign investments. The national action plan for toys is part of a broader strategy to strengthen India’s manufacturing sector and improve its competitiveness in various industries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a national action plan for toys signals the government’s commitment to boosting India’s toy industry. By focusing on manufacturing clusters, skill development, and sustainable toy production, India aims to become a leading global hub for high-quality, innovative toys. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities and boosting exports.

Budget 2025

