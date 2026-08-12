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Home > India News > India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength

India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength

Defence Ministry floats ₹1 lakh crore tender for 60 IAF multirole transport aircraft, with Indian firms leading production and over 60% indigenous content.

IAF to induct 60 new multi-role transport planes (Image: AI-generated)
IAF to induct 60 new multi-role transport planes (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 19:59 IST

The Defence Ministry has issued a tender worth around ₹1 lakh crore for 60 IAF multirole transport aircraft, as the Indian Air Force looks to replace its ageing cargo fleet. The tender has been issued to several Indian companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata and Mahindra, with Defence officials telling ANI that “In the programme, Indian companies would be in the lead role.” The aircraft will strengthen the IAF’s ability to move troops and equipment and could also be used for aerial refuelling.

IAF multirole transport aircraft: Indian firms lead programme

Mahindra Defence has partnered with Brazil’s Embraer to offer its C-390 transport aircraft, while Tata has joined hands with Lockheed Martin to offer the C-130, which is already operated by the IAF for special operations. Under the IAF multirole transport aircraft programme, around 20% of the planes are expected to be delivered in fly-away condition.

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The remaining aircraft will be manufactured in India with more than 60% indigenous content. The IAF multirole transport aircraft will be built domestically through joint ventures involving Indian companies, the original equipment manufacturer and HAL.

IAF multirole transport aircraft: Existing fleet and C-295 programme

The IAF already operates 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. It is also working with Airbus on the C-295 transport aircraft programme, under which around 70 aircraft are to be inducted, with most of them being manufactured in India.

The IAF multirole transport aircraft acquisition comes as the force pursues a wider modernisation drive. The IAF has already floated a tender for 114 Rafale fighter jets and is also considering more than 100 trainer aircraft to replace its Hawk jet trainers and expand pilot-training capacity as fighter squadron numbers increase.

IAF multirole transport aircraft: Possible tanker role

The new IAF multirole transport aircraft could have roles beyond cargo operations. The Indian Air Force may use the aircraft as aerial tankers for refuelling fighter jets in flight, apart from rapidly transporting troops and equipment.

The programme is therefore expected to add both transport and operational flexibility to the IAF as it works to modernise its ageing fleet and expand indigenous aircraft manufacturing.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Took Sleep Medication, Tested Positive For Marijuana In Two Tests    

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India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength
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India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength
India To Get 60 New Transport Planes For Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How The Deal Will Boost IAF Strength
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