India To Join BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025 In Brazil

India is set to participate in the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025, scheduled to be held on 26 May in Brasília, Brazil. The country will be represented by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who will lead the Indian delegation at the high-level forum.

The BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting serves as a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and collaborative initiatives among the five member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This year’s gathering will emphasize the strengthening of cultural cooperation, boosting institutional ties, and launching joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc.

Minister Shekhawat is expected to spotlight India’s strong legacy of cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and active people-to-people exchanges. He will present India’s recent initiatives in global cultural engagement and advocate for deeper collaboration among BRICS countries across multiple artistic domains.

Key agenda items include exploring partnerships in:

Performing arts

Visual arts

Literature

Heritage preservation

Creative industries

India aims to push for inclusive cultural growth and enhanced multilateral cooperation within the BRICS framework, while proposing new channels of collaboration.

In addition to the core ministerial dialogue, the Indian delegation will engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other BRICS nations. These discussions will focus on expanding cultural exchange programs, co-hosting festivals, and strengthening intergovernmental partnerships in the cultural sphere.

India reaffirmed its commitment to cultural resilience and intercultural dialogue, underscoring its role in shaping a more inclusive and harmonious global order through sustained BRICS collaboration.

