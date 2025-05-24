Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India To Join BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025 In Brazil

India To Join BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025 In Brazil

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will represent India at the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025 in Brasília, Brazil, focusing on cultural cooperation and heritage promotion.

India To Join BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025 In Brazil


India is set to participate in the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting 2025, scheduled to be held on 26 May in Brasília, Brazil. The country will be represented by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who will lead the Indian delegation at the high-level forum.

The BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting serves as a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and collaborative initiatives among the five member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This year’s gathering will emphasize the strengthening of cultural cooperation, boosting institutional ties, and launching joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc.

Minister Shekhawat is expected to spotlight India’s strong legacy of cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and active people-to-people exchanges. He will present India’s recent initiatives in global cultural engagement and advocate for deeper collaboration among BRICS countries across multiple artistic domains.

Key agenda items include exploring partnerships in:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Performing arts

  • Visual arts

  • Literature

  • Heritage preservation

  • Creative industries

India aims to push for inclusive cultural growth and enhanced multilateral cooperation within the BRICS framework, while proposing new channels of collaboration.

In addition to the core ministerial dialogue, the Indian delegation will engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other BRICS nations. These discussions will focus on expanding cultural exchange programs, co-hosting festivals, and strengthening intergovernmental partnerships in the cultural sphere.

India reaffirmed its commitment to cultural resilience and intercultural dialogue, underscoring its role in shaping a more inclusive and harmonious global order through sustained BRICS collaboration.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Early Morning Factory Fire Triggers Explosion in Delhi’s Bawana; No Casualties Reported

Filed under

BRICS BRICS cultural cooperation Culture Ministers Meeting 2025 India at BRICS cultural summit India Brazil cultural ties

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’