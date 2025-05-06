India To Receive Tamal Stealth Warship From Russia, Equipped With BrahMos Missiles

India to receive Russian-built Tamal stealth warship by May 28, armed with BrahMos missiles. It will be the Indian Navy’s final imported frigate before going indigenous.

In a major step toward boosting India’s maritime strength, the Indian Navy will soon welcome a new warship Tamal, a powerful stealth-guided missile frigate built in Russia. The delivery of this cutting-edge warship is expected by May 28, and it will officially be commissioned into service by June 2025.

Tamal is the second of four Talwar-class frigates signed under a 2016 defence agreement between India and Russia. According to reports, the first frigate under this deal, INS Tushil, was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his Russia visit on December 9, 2024. Tushil has already arrived in India after sailing over 12,500 miles through eight countries.

Indian Crew Set for Tamal’s Arrival

An Indian naval crew of about 200 personnel has already completed multiple rounds of sea trials aboard Tamal at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard. These sailors are being trained to operate the vessel and will soon sail it back to India. The trials are still ongoing and will continue for a few more weeks before the warship begins its journey home.

Tamal: A Stealth Beast in the Sea

Tamal is packed with lethal features that make it one of the world’s most dangerous stealth warships:

Armed with BrahMos Missiles: It can strike enemy targets with deadly precision using supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles.

Anti-Submarine Weapons: It carries advanced torpedoes and rocket systems to eliminate underwater threats.

Speed and Range: With a top speed of 30 knots (55 km/h) and a 3,000 km operational range, Tamal offers high mobility.

Helicopter Support: The ship can carry a multi-role helicopter for added surveillance and combat operations.

Radar-evading Stealth Design: Its special build makes it harder for enemy radars to detect, giving it a strong edge in naval warfare.

End of Imports: India’s New Naval Vision

Tamal marks the end of an era. It will be the last imported warship of the Indian Navy, reflecting a significant policy shift toward Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. Future warships are now set to be fully made within the country.

India has operated Talwar-class frigates since 2003. Six are already in service, with four equipped with BrahMos missiles. The remaining two are being upgraded with the same.

Timely Delivery Despite Russia-Ukraine War

Though there were concerns about possible delays due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tamal’s construction and delivery remain on track. The ship’s Ukrainian-built engines were delivered well before the war broke out, ensuring no disruption to the timeline.

Meanwhile, two more stealth frigates under the same deal are under construction at the Goa Shipyard, using engines already procured.

