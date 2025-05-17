India To Send All-Party Delegations Abroad To Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism

In a decisive move to internationalise its firm stand against terrorism, India is preparing to send seven all-party delegations to several major world capitals and UN Security Council member nations later this month.

In a decisive move to internationalise its firm stand against terrorism, India is preparing to send seven all-party delegations to several major world capitals and UN Security Council member nations later this month. The outreach comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and India’s broader campaign against cross-border terror threats.

The initiative, steered by the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to communicate India’s unified political message — one of zero tolerance against terrorism, irrespective of its source, form or justification. These delegations are expected to engage with foreign governments, parliaments, think tanks, and international institutions to underscore India’s national consensus on security and counter-terrorism.

Senior MPs to Lead Global Outreach

Each of the seven delegations will be led by a prominent Member of Parliament, representing a diverse political spectrum. The confirmed leaders include:

Shashi Tharoor (INC) Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) Baijayant Panda (BJP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Supriya Sule (NCP)

A seventh delegation, yet to be officially announced, will complete the coordinated effort. In addition to MPs, each group will include distinguished diplomats and political leaders, reinforcing the bipartisan nature of the mission.

The delegations are expected to meet counterparts in countries such as the United States, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and other key diplomatic partners. A central theme of these visits will be India’s role as a responsible global actor, committed to international peace and security, and its demand for coherent global action against states sponsoring or harbouring terrorism.

By sending representatives from across party lines, India intends to showcase its internal political unity on issues of national security and defend its sovereign right to act against terrorism, domestically and abroad.

