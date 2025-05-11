India To Send Team To UNSC With Evidence Highlighting Pakistan’s Complicity: Report

India is expected to send a team to the UNSC soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan's complicity in terrorism, a report said.

India is expected to send a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan’s complicity in terrorism, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The 1267 sanctions committee, also known as the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) in 1999, is likely to meet next week, the report stated, adding that it is one of the most important UN subsidiary bodies working to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

It oversees sanctions measures related to individuals, entities, and groups associated with the said organisations. This committee oversees the implementation of sanctions pursuant to UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015).

Notably, India has accused Pakistan of shielding The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, at the UNSC. Pakistan reportedly blocked the mention of TRF’s name in a UNSC statement condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Despite TRF claiming responsibility for the attack twice, Pakistan’s actions suggest a pattern of diplomatic cover for terror outfits.

TRF is a designated terrorist outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerging after Article 370’s abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir. It is believed to have been involved in planning killings, recruiting terrorists, and smuggling weapons.

India will likely approach the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate the TRF as a terrorist organisation, imposing sanctions and travel bans on its members. TRF has been involved in several attacks, including targetted killings, grenade attacks and various instances of ambushes in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aimed to hold those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack accountable.

Sources told ANI that the operation is not over and signals a new normal in India’s approach to counterterrorism, emphasising that Pakistan must accept the new reality and cannot expect business as usual. “Operation Sindoor is not over; we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual”.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, following which the Indian Army retaliated swiftly and dealt with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach, and India takes “very serious note of these violations.” India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation seriously and responsibly.

Misri said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.