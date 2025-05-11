Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India To Send Team To UNSC With Evidence Highlighting Pakistan’s Complicity: Report

India To Send Team To UNSC With Evidence Highlighting Pakistan’s Complicity: Report

India is expected to send a team to the UNSC soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan's complicity in terrorism, a report said.

India To Send Team To UNSC With Evidence Highlighting Pakistan’s Complicity: Report

India is expected to send a team to the UNSC soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan's complicity in terrorism, a report said.


India is expected to send a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan’s complicity in terrorism, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The 1267 sanctions committee, also known as the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) in 1999, is likely to meet next week, the report stated, adding that it is one of the most important UN subsidiary bodies working to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

It oversees sanctions measures related to individuals, entities, and groups associated with the said organisations. This committee oversees the implementation of sanctions pursuant to UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015).

Notably, India has accused Pakistan of shielding The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, at the UNSC. Pakistan reportedly blocked the mention of TRF’s name in a UNSC statement condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Despite TRF claiming responsibility for the attack twice, Pakistan’s actions suggest a pattern of diplomatic cover for terror outfits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TRF is a designated terrorist outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerging after Article 370’s abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir. It is believed to have been involved in planning killings, recruiting terrorists, and smuggling weapons.

India will likely approach the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate the TRF as a terrorist organisation, imposing sanctions and travel bans on its members. TRF has been involved in several attacks, including targetted killings, grenade attacks and various instances of ambushes in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aimed to hold those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack accountable.

Sources told ANI that the operation is not over and signals a new normal in India’s approach to counterterrorism, emphasising that Pakistan must accept the new reality and cannot expect business as usual. “Operation Sindoor is not over; we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual”.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, following which the Indian Army retaliated swiftly and dealt with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach, and India takes “very serious note of these violations.” India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation seriously and responsibly.

Misri said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

Filed under

India Pakistan tensions UNSC

Air Marshal AK Bharti on

India Has The Capability To Target Every System At Pakistan’s Bases: Air Marshal AK Bharti...
Open-source intelligence

Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases
India is expected to send

India To Send Team To UNSC With Evidence Highlighting Pakistan’s Complicity: Report
Israeli airstrikes overni

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza, Mostly Women and Children
In a major revelation dur

‘Muridke, Hub Center Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Has Over The Years Bred Ajmal Kasab And The Likes...
newsx

India’s Precision Strikes Under Operation Sindoor Left More Than 100 Terrorists Killed: Indian Army
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Has The Capability To Target Every System At Pakistan’s Bases: Air Marshal AK Bharti On Measured Strikes

India Has The Capability To Target Every System At Pakistan’s Bases: Air Marshal AK Bharti...

Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases

Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza, Mostly Women and Children

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza, Mostly Women and Children

‘Muridke, Hub Center Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Has Over The Years Bred Ajmal Kasab And The Likes Of David Headley’ Says DGMO Rajiv Ghai

‘Muridke, Hub Center Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Has Over The Years Bred Ajmal Kasab And The Likes...

India’s Precision Strikes Under Operation Sindoor Left More Than 100 Terrorists Killed: Indian Army

India’s Precision Strikes Under Operation Sindoor Left More Than 100 Terrorists Killed: Indian Army

Entertainment

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media