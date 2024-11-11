India To Test Fire New Long-Range Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile With 1,000 km Range Capability

The advanced anti-ship missile to be launched from both warships and shore-based establishments will form the upper pedestal of Indian Navy's arsenal.

The country is set to test fire a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile in the view of hitting the enemy moving warships or aircraft carriers with a strike range of over 1,000 km. Sources in the Defence Ministry told ANI that the DRDO was ready with the new missile and was likely to launch it within days.

The advanced anti-ship missile to be launched from both warships and shore-based establishments will form the upper pedestal of Indian Navy’s arsenal. The capability of the missile to strike from major distances will allow the Navy to ward off enemy warships at sea with an efficient, potentially debilitating tool towards naval assets from India, effectively boosting maritime strike capabilities.

As India further expands its missile arsenal, so also has the Indian Army and Indian Air Force ordered Pralay ballistic missiles and short- and medium-range ballistic missiles will expectedly be added in all three armed services. Together, these steps form part of an overall inventory build-up process, which would prepare India’s defence forces for protracted, long-term conflicts if need be.

Ballistic missiles are increasingly being used in recent global conflicts, even by non-state actors, which fired more than a hundred missiles overnight against enemy positions. Due to its strategic interest and security challenges along the northern borders, particularly with China, with which China has an extensive rocket force, India is taking big strides for improving its long-range missile capabilities. Indian defense leadership has launched all-round discussions for forming a sizeable rocket force to face mounting security needs on the ground.

