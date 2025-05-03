Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

India is planning to ask international financial bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to reconsider the financial assistance being given to Pakistan. This move comes in the wake of last month’s brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists and triggered fresh tensions between the two countries.

India is planning to ask international financial bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to reconsider the financial assistance being given to Pakistan. This move comes in the wake of last month’s brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists and triggered fresh tensions between the two countries.

According to a senior government official, “We will be asking all multilateral agencies to review the loans and support to Pakistan.”

The request is aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, which India blames for harboring terrorists who carried out the April 22 attack. Authorities have identified five suspects behind the assault, including three Pakistani nationals.

IMF Meeting Set for May 9

The timing of India’s move is significant. The IMF’s Executive Board is scheduled to meet Pakistani officials on May 9 to assess the country’s performance under its extended funding facility. The board will also consider a new $1.3 billion proposal under the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility, as well as review progress on Pakistan’s existing $7 billion bailout.

India wants these financial arrangements to be reconsidered in light of Islamabad’s alleged links to terrorism. The Indian government is expected to raise this concern with other global lenders as well.

Massive International Funding Already Flowing

Pakistan has received large-scale financial support from various global institutions in recent months. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), for instance, has committed more than $43 billion to Pakistan through 764 public sector loans, grants, and technical programs. Its current sovereign lending portfolio stands at $9.13 billion, covering 53 loans and three grants.

One recent ADB-funded initiative includes a $320 million loan to improve around 900 kilometers of rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region frequently hit by flooding.

The World Bank also approved a massive $20 billion aid package for Pakistan in January this year, aimed at helping the country navigate its economic and climate-related challenges.

Now, India is pushing to have these kinds of support packages re-evaluated, arguing that continued aid to Pakistan indirectly enables its alleged backing of terror groups.

Pakistan Ramps Up Military Activity

On the other side of the border, Pakistan’s military has increased activity in recent days. Several military drills are underway near the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Arabian Sea, at a time when some Pakistani officials are reportedly warning of an “imminent” Indian strike.

Pakistan has also restricted certain air routes between Lahore and Islamabad and issued multiple maritime safety notices along its coastline.

As tensions climb, Pakistan’s top envoy at the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, told reporters on May 2 that Islamabad may seek a Security Council meeting if the situation deteriorates.

“We see that all of this that is happening is in the context, in the backdrop of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ahmad said during a press briefing.

Political Heat Mounts in India

In India, political leaders are demanding action not just against Pakistan, but also an investigation into how such a deadly attack was allowed to happen in the first place.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to hold Pakistan accountable on the world stage.

Urging the Centre to “isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror,” the CWC also pushed for a “time-bound accountability into the serious security and intelligence lapses” that led to the Pahalgam incident.

Senior BJP leaders have also weighed in. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Pakistan a “rogue state” that sponsors global terrorism. Home Minister Amit Shah vowed justice for the victims, saying the attackers “would not be spared.”

Pakistan’s Army Vows to Defend Borders

As diplomatic sparring intensifies, Pakistan’s military leadership has responded with tough talk of its own.

A high-level Corps Commanders’ Conference was held in Rawalpindi on May 2, chaired by Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir. The meeting focused on the current standoff with India and reviewed the broader regional security landscape.

A statement released after the meeting said, “The forum reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure.”

