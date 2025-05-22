India Urges Turkey To Push Pakistan On Cross-Border Terrorism: MEA’s Strong Message Amid Tensions

India on Thursday issued a firm statement urging Turkey to press Pakistan to halt its support for cross-border terrorism and dismantle the long-standing terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

India on Thursday issued a firm statement urging Turkey to press Pakistan to halt its support for cross-border terrorism and dismantle the long-standing terror infrastructure operating from its soil. This comes amid strained diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ankara.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during a press briefing in the national capital.

“We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades,” Jaiswal stated.

He further emphasized that bilateral relations are rooted in mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns, hinting at recent tensions sparked by Turkey’s past comments and support for Pakistan.

Celebi Aviation Clearance Revoked

When asked about the Indian government’s decision to revoke security clearance for Çelebi Aviation Pvt Ltd, a Turkish-founded ground services company operating at nine Indian airports, Jaiswal confirmed that the issue had been discussed with Turkish officials.

“The Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security,” he said.

The move has added to diplomatic friction, following Turkey’s previous criticism of India’s anti-terror operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additionally, Pakistan’s use of Turkish drones during military tensions with India has contributed to the unease in bilateral ties.

India’s Message to China on Terrorism

Jaiswal also addressed the recent high-level communication between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which took place on May 10, 2025.

“Our NSA and the Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on the Boundary Issue Wang Yi had spoken to each other on 10th May 2025, when NSA conveyed India’s resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” Jaiswal noted.

He added that India had made its position clear—that war is not its preference, but it is committed to taking action against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. This message was reportedly conveyed during the call, as also reported by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Jaiswal reiterated that India-China relations must be based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity, reflecting ongoing complexities in India’s diplomatic engagements with both Turkey and China.

