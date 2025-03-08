Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • India, US Agree to Push Forward Negotiations on Multi-Sector Bilateral Trade Agreement: Report

India, US Agree to Push Forward Negotiations on Multi-Sector Bilateral Trade Agreement: Report

An Indian delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington from 3-6 March to meet with the US Commerce Secretary and US Trade Representatives.

India, US Agree to Push Forward Negotiations on Multi-Sector Bilateral Trade Agreement: Report


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have agreed to push forward negotiations on a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that aims to boost market access, reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain integration, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The move, which will see both leaders appointing senior representatives to advance the negotiations, demonstrates their commitment to strengthening trade ties and promoting economic cooperation between the two nations, the unnamed sources told the agency.

By increasing market access and reducing barriers, the agreement will facilitate smoother trade flows and create new opportunities for businesses on both sides, they said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Notably, an Indian delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington from 3-6 March to meet with the US Commerce Secretary, the US Trade Representative, and their teams.

These discussions are part of a broader effort to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, the report said, adding that the agreement will focus on various sectors, including energy, defense, and technology.

India has already reduced its average applied tariffs for countries like Australia, UAE, Switzerland, and Norway under recently concluded trade agreements. Similar negotiations are underway with the European Union and the United Kingdom, among other partners. The ongoing discussions with the United States should be seen in this context, the sources further told the publication.

In February, during PM Modi’s visit to Washington, both leaders had set an ambitious goal to double the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative, and supply chains more resilient.

They also resolved to “deepen the US- India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security, and job creation”.

“To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade—’Mission 500’—aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030”.

 

ALSO READ: India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Filed under

Bilateral Trade Agreement India US Relations India US trade relations

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elderly Man Jumps Into Grandson’s Funeral Pyre In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi District

Elderly Man Jumps Into Grandson’s Funeral Pyre In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi District

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Entertainment

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women