Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’


External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday said he had discussed the recent Pahalgam terror attack with US Secretary Marco Rubio. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The statement marks India’s continued diplomatic effort to rally international support against cross-border terrorism, following the attack in Pahalgam that left several security personnel injured.

Officials familiar with the matter said New Delhi is pushing for stronger global cooperation on counter-terrorism, particularly in tracking and isolating those providing support or safe haven to terror groups.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not released further details of the conversation, but the message signals India’s resolve to pursue justice and accountability for the attack.

Must Read: Pakistani National Osama Reveals He Voted In Indian Elections, Holds Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Watch

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack S Jaishankar

newsx

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here
newsx

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be...
newsx

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately
newsx

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story
newsx

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze
newsx

Vijender Singh Targets Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age In Scathing Post, Says ‘Bhai Aaj Kal…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze

Vijender Singh Targets Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age In Scathing Post, Says ‘Bhai Aaj Kal…’

Vijender Singh Targets Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age In Scathing Post, Says ‘Bhai Aaj Kal…’

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After