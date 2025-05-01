India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday said he had discussed the recent Pahalgam terror attack with US Secretary Marco Rubio. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.”

The statement marks India’s continued diplomatic effort to rally international support against cross-border terrorism, following the attack in Pahalgam that left several security personnel injured.

Officials familiar with the matter said New Delhi is pushing for stronger global cooperation on counter-terrorism, particularly in tracking and isolating those providing support or safe haven to terror groups.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not released further details of the conversation, but the message signals India’s resolve to pursue justice and accountability for the attack.

