India vs China GDP Growth Rate: Bharat Takes the Lead for the First Time in Decades- Why China Slowed and We Accelerated – 1980s to 2020

India has taken the lead over China in the economic growth race after decades in which the Chinese economy consistently expanded faster. The India vs China GDP growth rate story is no longer about a single strong year for India. The shift has been visible since 2015 and has become clearer after the Covid-19 period, with India repeatedly growing faster while China moves through a difficult transition from an exceptionally high-growth economy to a more mature one. India’s FY 2025-26 GDP growth was estimated at 7.7%, against around 5% for China, while World Bank data cited in the report puts India’s 2025 growth at 7.6%, compared with China’s 5%.

India vs China GDP growth rate: How the race changed from the 1980s

The two economies started from broadly comparable positions but took very different paths. In 1980, China was growing at around 7.9%, while India’s growth rate was about 6.7%. China then maintained a clear advantage through the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, helped by rapid industrialisation, exports and investment.

By 1987, the two countries’ nominal GDPs were almost equal. Even in PPP terms, China was only slightly ahead of India in 1990, while India’s per-capita income was higher than China’s that year. The gap that followed was therefore not inevitable; it was created by decades of very different growth speeds.

The 2010s brought the first major signs of convergence. From 2015, India increasingly matched or exceeded China’s cooling growth rate. Since 2021, India has outpaced China every year, turning what could once have been seen as a temporary shift into a broader decade-long pattern.

India vs China GDP growth rate: Why China’s growth engine lost speed

China’s slowdown is structural rather than simply the result of one weak year. Its property sector, once a major source of growth, has suffered a prolonged crisis after the government under President Xi Jinping moved to curb excessive leverage among property developers. Falling property values have also hurt household wealth and confidence.

As per India Today, Chinese consumers have become more cautious, with weak confidence, demographic pressures and uncertainty encouraging higher savings. Beijing has responded by pushing high-tech manufacturing, including electric vehicles, batteries, solar equipment and advanced electronics. But this has created another challenge: industrial capacity is increasingly running ahead of domestic demand.

That leaves China more dependent on overseas markets at a time when the US, Europe and other economies are increasingly concerned about Chinese industrial overcapacity and are raising trade barriers. The global environment that once helped China’s manufacturing-led model flourish has therefore become more difficult.

India vs China GDP growth rate: Why Bharat accelerated after Covid

India’s growth model has been different. Since the liberalisation of the early 1990s, and particularly during the past decade, domestic demand, services and private consumption have played a major role. Around 70% of India’s economy is linked to consumption, while household spending accounted for nearly 61% of GDP in 2024. In China, household consumption was around 40% of GDP.

That large domestic market has become a major strength as the global economy changes. Multinational companies are looking at India both as a manufacturing destination and as one of the world’s largest future consumer markets. Global supply chains are being reworked, giving India an opportunity to attract more production.

But India cannot assume that becoming a huge consumer market will automatically turn it into the next manufacturing powerhouse. Companies could continue producing in China, Vietnam and South Korea while treating India mainly as a market for finished products. That would bring consumption growth without enough jobs, productivity gains and export growth.

India vs China GDP growth rate: The big catch is economic size

The growth-rate advantage should not be confused with economic dominance. World Bank data cited in the report puts China’s nominal GDP at around $19.5 trillion in 2025, compared with $3.96 trillion for India. China’s economy was therefore nearly five times larger.

According to India Today, the gap is smaller on a PPP basis but remains substantial. China’s economy was worth around $41 trillion, compared with India’s $17.7 trillion, making China roughly 2.3 times larger. Per-capita figures show an even wider difference in nominal terms: about $13,806 for China against $2,818 for India. On a PPP basis, the figures were around $31,000 and $13,000 respectively, according to the IMF.

This explains why the India vs China GDP growth rate advantage does not mean India is already economically larger. A smaller economy growing at 7% can expand faster in percentage terms, while a much larger economy growing at 5% can still add more output in absolute terms.

India vs China GDP growth rate: What happens next in the 2020s

The 2026 World Economic Outlook Update of the IMF titled “Global Economy in the Crosscurrents of War and Technology,” indicates that India’s FY27 will grow by 6.7%. According to World Bank projections, India will have a higher growth trajectory than China for most of the decade.

The historical comparison shows just how significant the change is. As per India Today, China recorded double-digit annual growth in 22 years between 1961 and 2024. India did not record 10% or higher annual growth in any year during that period. China’s rapid expansion lifted hundreds of millions of people through manufacturing, exports and investment and turned the country into the world’s factory.

Now, the direction has changed. India has momentum, a large consumer base and resilient services, while China faces property weakness, demographic pressures, cautious consumers and trade tensions around its industrial capacity.

But the real India vs China GDP growth rate contest will not be decided by headline percentages alone. India will need to turn faster growth into higher productivity, better jobs, stronger manufacturing, rising incomes and sustained improvements in living standards. China’s lead in economic size was built over decades, and several years of faster Indian growth will not erase that gap quickly.

For now, however, the India vs China GDP growth rate race has a clear new feature: after decades of China running faster, India has taken the growth-rate lead. The bigger question is whether Bharat can sustain that advantage long enough to close the enormous economic distance that opened up between the two Asian giants.

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