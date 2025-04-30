Pakistan has claimed it possesses "credible intelligence" that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan has claimed it possesses “credible intelligence” that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The allegation, made by Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, comes amid sharp diplomatic and military tensions between the two neighbours.

In a post on social media early Wednesday, Tarar accused India of using the Pahalgam attack—which killed 26 tourists—as a “false pretext” for military aggression. “Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region,” he warned. However, no specific evidence was provided to support the claim, and the Indian government has not yet issued a formal response.

A Pakistani minister held a press conference at 2 AM to announce that India is planning military action in the next two days.

A Pakistani minister held a press conference at 2 AM to announce that India is planning military action in the next two days.

If it's set to start in two days, why couldn't he wait until morning? Panicked, or has something already started?

Military and Diplomatic Fallout

Adding to the warning, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that an Indian military incursion was “imminent” and reiterated that Pakistan would only consider the use of nuclear weapons if its existence was directly threatened.

The Pahalgam incident has become the deadliest terror strike on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir in over two decades. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. New Delhi has accused Pakistani elements of involvement, while Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.

In the aftermath, both countries have ramped up retaliatory actions. India revoked Pakistani visas and suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian carriers and threatened legal steps against India’s treaty withdrawal.

