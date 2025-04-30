Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

Pakistan has claimed it possesses "credible intelligence" that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference


Pakistan has claimed it possesses “credible intelligence” that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The allegation, made by Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, comes amid sharp diplomatic and military tensions between the two neighbours.

In a post on social media early Wednesday, Tarar accused India of using the Pahalgam attack—which killed 26 tourists—as a “false pretext” for military aggression. “Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region,” he warned. However, no specific evidence was provided to support the claim, and the Indian government has not yet issued a formal response.

Military and Diplomatic Fallout

Adding to the warning, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that an Indian military incursion was “imminent” and reiterated that Pakistan would only consider the use of nuclear weapons if its existence was directly threatened.

The Pahalgam incident has become the deadliest terror strike on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir in over two decades. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. New Delhi has accused Pakistani elements of involvement, while Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.

In the aftermath, both countries have ramped up retaliatory actions. India revoked Pakistani visas and suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian carriers and threatened legal steps against India’s treaty withdrawal.

Must Read: All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

PAK Actress Hania Aamir Faces Meme Storm Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Indians Send Water For Her
PM Modi, CM Naidu Mourn V

PM Modi, CM Naidu Mourn Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse Victims, Announce Relief
In just six days, nearly

‘Stay Will Be Considered Illegal’: 786 Pakistani National Exit India Through Attari-Wagah Border
The wait is over for stud

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check Your Results And Scorecard
Pakistan removed its flag

Pakistan Removes Its Flags From Pakistan Posts On International Border
Stock market today

Stock Market Today: Flat Start For Sensex And Nifty, Investors Tread Lightly, Bears Hover Near
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PAK Actress Hania Aamir Faces Meme Storm Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Indians Send Water For Her

PAK Actress Hania Aamir Faces Meme Storm Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Indians Send Water For Her

PM Modi, CM Naidu Mourn Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse Victims, Announce Relief

PM Modi, CM Naidu Mourn Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse Victims, Announce Relief

‘Stay Will Be Considered Illegal’: 786 Pakistani National Exit India Through Attari-Wagah Border

‘Stay Will Be Considered Illegal’: 786 Pakistani National Exit India Through Attari-Wagah Border

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check Your Results And Scorecard

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check Your Results And Scorecard

Pakistan Removes Its Flags From Pakistan Posts On International Border

Pakistan Removes Its Flags From Pakistan Posts On International Border

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After