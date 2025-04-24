‘India Will Not Forget’: CM Yogi Meets Family of Kanpur Man Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people, calling it a “cowardly and heinous” act. On Wednesday, he met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, who was among those shot dead during the massacre at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Kashmir.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has slammed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people, calling it a “cowardly and heinous” act.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people, calling it a “cowardly and heinous” act. On Wednesday, he met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, who was among those shot dead during the massacre at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Kashmir.

What makes the loss even harder to bear is that Shubham had just gotten married two months ago, on February 12. He was killed in front of his wife during the sudden, brutal attack that has left families across the country in shock.

CM Yogi Vows Strong Action Against Terrorism

While speaking to reporters after meeting Shubham’s family, CM Yogi Adityanath did not hold back. He said the attack will be remembered as one of the darkest days and made it clear that the government plans to respond with full force.

“India will avenge the deaths. The country will never forget this attack,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He called the assault “heinous and cowardly” and said that there would be “zero tolerance for terrorism.”

“This Is the Beginning of the Final War”

In a strong message to Pakistan, the Chief Minister also referred to the Centre’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty—a decades-old agreement between India and Pakistan—as part of a tougher stance on terrorism. “This is the beginning of the final war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The days to come will deliver a response that will be the final nail in their coffin,” Yogi said.

He added that the government understands its duties and will not back down like past governments.

“This government knows its responsibilities. We are not the kind of government that withdraws cases against terrorists or indulges in vote-bank politics. We will crush terrorism in a way that everyone will see and remember. The results will be evident soon.”

A Father’s Pain and a Plea for Justice

Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, broke down while speaking about his son and the horror that his daughter-in-law witnessed firsthand. He said the terrorists deliberately let her live so she could carry a chilling message back to the Indian Prime Minister.

“These lowly terrorists dared to challenge the Indian government and walked away unpunished,” he said.

“One of them told my daughter-in-law that he was sparing her just to deliver a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He demanded that the government make sure this never happens again, and that the punishment for such brutality should send a powerful message.

“The government must take such stern action that terrorists are terrified to even think of harming anyone — not just now, but for the next seven generations.”

The Grief Spreads Beyond One Home

Shubham’s death is one among many, but his story highlights the personal pain behind the headlines. A young man with dreams, just starting a new chapter with his wife, was gunned down in a place meant for peace and beauty.

His family now joins dozens of others in mourning—not just for a loved one lost, but for the security and peace that was shattered in an instant.

As the nation watches closely, the government has promised justice. But for families like the Dwivedis, justice means more than arrests—it means ensuring no other family has to suffer the way they are suffering today.