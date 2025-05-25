Home
India Won’t Be Blackmailed By Pakistan’s Nuclear Bluff: Baijayant Panda Delivers New Delhi’s Message in Bahrain

Panda said India has firmly called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and made clear that any provocations will be met with strong retaliation.

India Won’t Be Blackmailed By Pakistan’s Nuclear Bluff: Baijayant Panda Delivers New Delhi’s Message in Bahrain

Panda said India has firmly called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and made clear that any provocations will be met with strong retaliation.


As part of India’s global outreach regarding Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading an all-party delegation to Bahrain, said that India has firmly called out Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and made it clear that future provocations will be met with strong retaliation.

Addressing prominent personalities during an interaction in Bahrain, Panda said, “We will no longer be blackmailed by their nuclear bluff… we can and will retaliate. Things will never go anywhere close to being nuclear because our intention is not hostility; our intention is to extract the cost to deter them,” news agency ANI reported.

He also thanked the Bahrain government for its consistent support of India and condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Bahrain and India have deep and long-standing relations… I would like to thank the Bahrain government for the consistent stand it has taken. We also appreciate the strong comments made by Bahrain during the recent developments. We are here at a difficult time. On one hand, India is doing very well now…we are expanding friendships, trade and relations across the world….(In the Pahalgam terror attack) 26 people were killed after verifying their religion in front of their wives and children. India has faced many such horrific terror attacks, and terrorism is something that no country tolerates… Our problem is that all terror attacks are coordinated from one neighbour to our west,” Panda said, according to ANI.

“Our new doctrine is, we have called their (Pakistan) nuclear bluff, we will no longer be blackmailed by their nuclear bluff….we can and will retaliate, things will never go anywhere close to being nuclear because our intention is not hostility, our intention is to extract the cost to deter them,” Panda reportedly said.

Responding to a question on US President Donald Trump claiming credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Panda asserted that India never accepted third-party involvement and that the ceasefire was a result of direct communication between the two countries.

He further added that while international leaders offered advice and suggestions, the breakthrough came only after Pakistan initiated contact.

“Many nations and leaders have taken a stand that they intervened and spoke, but to make it clear. Our stand is very clear, this is a bilateral issue, and we will only deal with Pakistan…while there were advice and suggestions from many nations, the reality is that we said it has to be Pakistan only. Only when Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations called India and said that theywantedt a ceasefire, wesaid,d you stop shooting, we stop shooting,” ANI quoted Panda as saying.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, NJP MP Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

