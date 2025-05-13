‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And Those Back Terrorism

Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the armed forces after the successful Operation Sindoor, made it absolutely clear that India is no longer going to make a distinction between those who carry out terror attacks and those who support them from behind the scenes.

PM Modi made it clear that India is no longer going to make a distinction between those who carry out terror attacks and who support them


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the armed forces after the successful Operation Sindoor, made it absolutely clear that India is no longer going to make a distinction between those who carry out terror attacks and those who support them from behind the scenes.

“India will not differentiate between terrorists and governments that back them,” PM Modi said firmly.

His comments come after Indian forces carried out a high-precision military operation, sending a loud and clear message to both terror groups and their backers across the border.

Airbases Safe, Weapons Ready

PM Modi reassured the nation that India’s military infrastructure is strong and untouched.

“Our airbases and weaponry is completely intact,” he said, dismissing any concerns raised about damage or losses in the wake of the recent tensions.

He also gave full credit for Operation Sindoor to all the forces involved, saying:
“The credit of Operation Sindoor goes to all forces.”

India’s Defence Powered by World-Class Technology

In his speech, the Prime Minister also highlighted the role of technology in modern warfare and said it’s now a core strength of the Indian military.

“We have a new cutting edge technology,” he said. “All our forces have the world’s best technology.”

But he also acknowledged that this level of advancement brings with it a new set of challenges.

“New technology has brought new challenges,” PM Modi admitted. “Complicated and sophisticated systems must be maintained.”

He reminded the forces that using this advanced tech is one thing, but operating it smoothly is another key part of modern defence readiness.

“Efficient operation is an important skill,” he added.

Combining Tech with Tactics: The Sindoor Formula

Modi praised the forces for not just using technology but also smartly pairing it with tactical planning.

“You joined technology with tactics in the mission,” he said.

Operation Sindoor wasn’t just about firepower—it was about brains and precision. The Indian Air Force, in particular, received special mention from the Prime Minister for adapting quickly to the new era of warfare.

“Indian Air Force now attacks with data and drones,” he said.

Operation Sindoor Paused, Not Over

In a strong message to the enemy, PM Modi clarified that India has only paused Operation Sindoor, not ended it.

“India has only paused Operation Sindoor,” he said, making it clear that the operation could be resumed at any moment if provoked.

And he had a direct warning for Pakistan, “If Pakistan attempts any stunts, we will give a befitting response.”

He wrapped up his address with a powerful message about India’s commitment to peace—but also its willingness to destroy those who threaten it.

“If humanity is attacked, Bharat will reduce enemies to dust,” he said.

