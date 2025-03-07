India ‘Working Closely’ With US on Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA

The US Supreme Court had rejected the plea of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

India is working closely with the United States to complete the necessary formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You would have seen President Trump’s comments regarding the extradition of Rana. The joint statement also reflects this sentiment. We are working closely with the US government to complete the necessary formalities to allow for his extradition to India,” Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court rejected the plea of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision came days after US President Donald Trump approved the extradition, saying Rana would have to face justice.

Tahawwur Rana had approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India. In his application, Rana argued that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons.

Rana, through an appeal, stated, “If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead.”

Tahawwur Rana, a close ally of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, is one of the key conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

ALSO READ: Anti-Trust Complaint Filed Against Q-Commerce Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto