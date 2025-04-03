Indian Air Force Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat, One Pilot Killed, Another Injured

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed during a night training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday, resulting in the death of one pilot and severe injuries to another.

The aircraft went down in an open field near Suvarda village, approximately 12 kilometers from Jamnagar city, and immediately caught fire upon impact. While one pilot managed to eject safely and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, the other was initially reported missing before being confirmed dead.

Technical Malfunction Led to Crash

Following the accident, the Indian Air Force issued an official statement on X, confirming that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction. The pilots attempted to eject in time, prioritizing the safety of the airfield and local residents.

“Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. The IAF deeply regrets this loss and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the statement read.

Court of Inquiry Initiated

In line with protocol, the IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash and assess any operational or technical lapses.

This incident follows a similar crash that took place on March 7 near Ambala in Haryana. In that case, another IAF Jaguar fighter jet encountered a malfunction during a routine evening sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely, and a separate inquiry was launched to determine the cause of that accident.

The repeated crashes have raised concerns about the operational readiness of the ageing Jaguar fleet, prompting calls for a thorough assessment of these aircraft and their long-term viability in India’s defense strategy.

