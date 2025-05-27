Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

The Indian Army launched humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations on Tuesday in Khadki village, located in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar), Maharashtra. The region faced severe waterlogging due to intense rainfall, which led to waist-deep flooding and marooning of residents. The village lies about 20 km from the Army’s Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC-S), enabling a swift response. The Army confirmed in an official statement that floodwaters had severely impacted the village, prompting immediate deployment of personnel and equipment to support civil authorities in rescue and relief tasks.

Army Responds to District Magistrate’s Request for Help

Following a formal request for assistance from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar, the Indian Army quickly mobilised one relief column from ACC-S. The column included a Medical team and an Engineer detachment to aid in rescue and recovery operations. The Army relief team departed ACC-S and reached the initial rendezvous point with civil authorities at 1735 hours. The team entered the flood-hit zone by 1750 hours and immediately initiated rescue efforts to help stranded civilians. Officials confirmed that the operation continues in close coordination with local authorities.

Floodwaters Disrupt Daily Life, Residents Struggle to Stay Safe

Visuals from Khadki village showed widespread destruction, with residents wading through waist-deep waters, carrying children and personal belongings. Uprooted trees, collapsed structures, and strong water currents posed serious dangers. Several individuals clung to poles and debris to prevent being swept away. Local authorities and the Indian Army worked together to evacuate affected residents and offer immediate medical assistance. The Army reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid during natural calamities and to alleviate public distress through swift, coordinated action with civil bodies.

IMD Confirms Heavy Rainfall and Monsoon Advancements

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahilyanagar district received moderate rainfall ranging from 5–15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and surface winds of 41–61 kmph. The IMD stated, “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.” Conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon across central and southern India. The IMD has advised caution as additional rainfall is expected to continue across flood-prone regions in the coming days.

(With Inputs From ANI)

