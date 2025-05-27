Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahilyanagar district received moderate rainfall ranging from 5–15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and surface winds of 41–61 kmph.

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra


The Indian Army launched humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations on Tuesday in Khadki village, located in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar), Maharashtra. The region faced severe waterlogging due to intense rainfall, which led to waist-deep flooding and marooning of residents. The village lies about 20 km from the Army’s Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC-S), enabling a swift response. The Army confirmed in an official statement that floodwaters had severely impacted the village, prompting immediate deployment of personnel and equipment to support civil authorities in rescue and relief tasks.

Army Responds to District Magistrate’s Request for Help

Following a formal request for assistance from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar, the Indian Army quickly mobilised one relief column from ACC-S. The column included a Medical team and an Engineer detachment to aid in rescue and recovery operations. The Army relief team departed ACC-S and reached the initial rendezvous point with civil authorities at 1735 hours. The team entered the flood-hit zone by 1750 hours and immediately initiated rescue efforts to help stranded civilians. Officials confirmed that the operation continues in close coordination with local authorities.

Floodwaters Disrupt Daily Life, Residents Struggle to Stay Safe

Visuals from Khadki village showed widespread destruction, with residents wading through waist-deep waters, carrying children and personal belongings. Uprooted trees, collapsed structures, and strong water currents posed serious dangers. Several individuals clung to poles and debris to prevent being swept away. Local authorities and the Indian Army worked together to evacuate affected residents and offer immediate medical assistance. The Army reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid during natural calamities and to alleviate public distress through swift, coordinated action with civil bodies.

IMD Confirms Heavy Rainfall and Monsoon Advancements

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahilyanagar district received moderate rainfall ranging from 5–15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and surface winds of 41–61 kmph. The IMD stated, “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.” Conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon across central and southern India. The IMD has advised caution as additional rainfall is expected to continue across flood-prone regions in the coming days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Centre Targets Nationwide BIS Presence By 2026, Announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Filed under

flood

newsx

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft
newsx

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee
newsx

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione
Indian Army Begins Relief

Indian Army Begins Relief Operation In Flood-Hit Khadki, Maharashtra
newsx

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened
newsx

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Raja Kumari Wins AMA For Arcane Soundtrack, Becomes First Indian-Origin Nominee

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media...

Entertainment

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers On Stage At American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Comic Inspiration At Housefull 5 Trailer Launch

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Comic Inspiration At Housefull 5 Trailer Launch

Mani Ratnam Denies Reports Of New Film With Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Mani Ratnam Denies Reports Of New Film With Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer