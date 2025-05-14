Indian Army Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Explosive Threat Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

As the Indian Army continues its bomb disposal efforts, the region remains on edge. While the ceasefire between India and Pakistan brings hope for stability.

The Indian Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad has been diligently working to defuse unexploded ordnance in residential areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Noushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The operation has been critical to ensure the safety of local residents who were caught in the crossfire during the intense shelling from Pakistan prior to the cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Ensuring Safety Of Civilians Amidst Shelling

In footage released by the Army, personnel can be seen carefully handling hazardous unexploded shells. Some of these shells are detonated remotely from a safe distance to prevent risk to nearby civilians. The Army’s operation is a vital measure to safeguard residents in areas close to the International Border (IB) and the LoC. These localities had been under heavy fire from Pakistan before both countries reached an understanding to halt military action earlier this month.

The region had witnessed heavy shelling from across the LoC, which resulted in significant infrastructure damage and civilian casualties. The shelling affected several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, causing widespread fear among the residents living in border areas.

Pakistan’s Retaliatory Shelling Following ‘Operation Sindoor’

The presence of unexploded shells in the region is linked to Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling after India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Launched on May 7, the operation led to the death of over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. In response, Pakistan intensified cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, escalating the situation.

India swiftly countered with a series of coordinated airstrikes, targeting radar infrastructure, communication centers, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. Despite the escalations, the two countries reached an understanding on May 10, agreeing to cease hostilities and restore a semblance of normalcy in the border regions.

Government’s Response To The Crisis

In response to the damage caused by the shelling, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo stated that efforts were underway to compensate those affected. The administration has been building additional bunkers in the border areas to provide better protection for residents in case of future shelling.

“Many people have been injured, and houses have been damaged due to shelling from across the Line of Control. The administration is working to compensate those affected by Pakistani shelling,” said Dulloo. He also emphasized that more bunkers would be built in the region to enhance safety.

A Fragile Peace

As the Indian Army continues its bomb disposal efforts, the region remains on edge. While the ceasefire between India and Pakistan brings hope for stability, the safety of civilians in border areas remains a priority, with authorities taking extensive measures to clear the explosive remnants of war.

