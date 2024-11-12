Indian Army Celebrates National Education Day At Assam’s Tinsukia District School

The event was attended by over 100 students and 10 teachers. Throughout the session, speakers highlighted the essential role of education in shaping responsible citizens and creating pathways for socio-economic progress.

The Spear Corps unit of the Indian Army organized a special event at Hassak LP School in Assam’s Tinsukia district to commemorate National Education Day and promote the importance of education in fostering a brighter and more empowered society.

According to an official release, the event was organised on November 11 and featured an insightful discussion with the attendees focusing on the transformative role of education in engaging young minds and emphasising its significance as a cornerstone for personal and community advancement.

The key themes of the event included skill development, critical thinking, and equality, motivating youth to actively participate in nation-building through their educational pursuits.

The event concluded with a collective pledge from students, teachers, and community members to uphold the principles of education and support government initiatives aimed at enhancing educational access.

This initiative not only reinforced the bond between the security forces and the local community but also showcased the Indian Army’s commitment to social and educational welfare, said the release.

(With ANI Inputs)

