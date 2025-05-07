Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Indian Army Chief Closely Monitors Situation Along LoC Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

According to defence sources, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is keeping a constant eye on the ground developments. He is in regular contact with local military units deployed near the LoC and is guiding the response strategy.

Indian Army Chief Closely Monitors Situation Along LoC Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

According to defence sources, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is keeping a constant eye on the ground developments.


The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has turned tense once again. After the Indian Army carried out precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Pakistan Army has responded with heavy artillery shelling—this time aimed at civilian areas on the Indian side.

In response, the Indian Army has been placed on high alert, and villagers living close to the border have started moving to safer places.

Army Chief Monitoring Situation Closely

According to defence sources’ information to ANI, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is keeping a constant eye on the ground developments. He is in regular contact with local military units deployed near the LoC and is guiding the response strategy.

“Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is constantly in touch with local formations on Pakistan Army actions there,” said a senior official.

Army formations along the border have been granted full operational freedom to respond firmly and appropriately to any further aggression.

Pakistan Fires Artillery Shells at Civilians

Following India’s overnight airstrikes on terror camps in PoJK, the Pakistan Army launched retaliatory artillery shelling—not on military targets, but civilian areas. Mortar shells and artillery fire landed dangerously close to villages near the LoC, damaging homes and forcing locals to flee.

“Formations have been given operational freedom to give appropriate reply to the Pakistan Army’s use of artillery guns to target Indian civilians along the Line of Control,” defence officials added.

Nine Terror Targets Hit by India in Night Operation

The current flare-up began after the Indian military carried out a coordinated strike late Tuesday night. Using precision-guided munitions, Indian forces hit nine targets linked to terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“A total of nine targets were hit in a joint tri-services operation,” confirmed defence officials.

The strikes were conducted by all three branches of the armed forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—under what officials called a “focused and calibrated response” to ongoing cross-border terrorism.

Fear Returns to Border Villages

As Pakistan’s shelling began early Wednesday, fear spread rapidly across villages close to the LoC. Many residents left their homes, carrying what little they could, and moved to safer shelters provided by the district administration.

“Local villagers near the border area move to safer places after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations,” said a local official.

Families, especially those with children and elderly members, were the first to evacuate. Temporary camps have been set up in nearby schools and community halls.

