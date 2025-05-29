Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

In a remarkable display of endurance and devotion, the Indian Army has once again ensured the timely opening of the revered Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand.

In a remarkable display of endurance and devotion, the Indian Army has once again ensured the timely opening of the revered Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand. The Central Command of the Army, in a statement, confirmed that the IBEX Sappers of the Uttar Bharat Area successfully cleared the treacherous, glacier-laden path, standing over 15,000 feet above mean sea level.

Braving Nature’s Toughest Conditions

Navigating nearly six kilometres of unforgiving glacier-bound terrain, the Army engineers worked relentlessly against nature’s odds to make the sacred route accessible ahead of the annual pilgrimage, which commenced on May 25. The task demanded sheer grit and unwavering commitment from the troops, operating in sub-zero conditions and high-altitude challenges.

The Gurudwara management committee expressed deep gratitude, formally acknowledging the Army’s effort in upholding this vital spiritual tradition. Their recognition marked a moment of collective reverence, highlighting the Army’s quiet but indispensable role in facilitating one of India’s most significant high-altitude pilgrimages year after year.

