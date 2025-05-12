Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliament's External Affairs panel on India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor and the May 10 ceasefire understanding.

Hours after India’s air defence systems intercepted drones over the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army confirmed that no enemy drones are currently present on Indian territory, adding that the situation is calm and fully under control.

The response came amid rising border tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. As part of the operation, Indian forces struck nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Drone Intrusions in Samba: What Happened?

On Monday evening, red streaks were seen in the sky and explosions were heard in Samba, prompting temporary blackouts. Army sources revealed that a small number of Pakistani drones had entered Indian airspace and were swiftly engaged and intercepted by air defence systems.

“A very small number of drones came into the Samba sector. They are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed about,” said Army sources.

India, Pakistan DGMOs Discuss Troop Reduction and Ceasefire

Following the drone incidents, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both India and Pakistan held crucial talks. Discussions centered on the need to uphold the ceasefire, avoid firing, and reduce troop deployment along the LoC and forward areas. “Both sides discussed continuing the commitment that no single shot must be fired and no aggressive action initiated,” the Indian Army stated.

The agreement was the outcome of a call from the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Saturday, during which a proposal was made to “cease hostilities”.

Ceasefire Violated Hours Later, Says Indian Army

Lt Gen Ghai shared that the ceasefire, effective from 5:00 PM on May 10, was short-lived. “Disappointingly, it took only a few hours for the Pakistan Army to violate the arrangement with cross-border firing and drone intrusions,” Ghai revealed in a press briefing.

India responded robustly and warned Pakistan through a hotline message that any repeat of such violations would be met with fierce retaliation. The Chief of Army Staff has reportedly granted full operational authority to field commanders.

Operation Sindoor and National Security Posture

The recent escalation stems from India’s Operation Sindoor, its counterterrorism response to the April Pahalgam attack. The operation marked a shift in India’s strategic doctrine, emphasizing precision strikes and zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

With drone intrusions, ceasefire violations, and rising tensions at the LoC, India has made its stance clear: “We will not tolerate provocation.”

