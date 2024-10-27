Indian Army Dismantles Pakistani Terror Hideout in Poonch Amid Rising Security Concerns

On Saturday, the Indian Army’s Romeo Force, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) police, successfully dismantled a Pakistani terror hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. This operation is a critical part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region, as officials reported the recovery of two grenades and three Pakistani mines from the hideout. The discovery underscores the persistent threat posed by terrorist activities in the area, as noted by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Increased Search Operations Across Jammu and Kashmir

In response to this operation, authorities have intensified their search efforts throughout Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Tangmarg and surrounding areas. The Indian Army aims to locate suspects linked to a series of recent terror attacks, including incidents in Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Gagangir in the Ganderbal district. These military initiatives reflect the heightened urgency following a wave of violence in the region.

Recent Terror Attacks Spark Security Concerns

The need for immediate military action was underscored by a tragic event on October 24, when terrorists attacked a military vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two Army soldiers and two civilian porters. This incident has raised alarm among security officials and has prompted swift measures to enhance the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of these attacks, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has ordered the immediate reinforcement of security protocols around vital infrastructure projects and military camps. The LG directed a thorough security audit and the establishment of continuous patrols and checkpoints at strategic locations to prevent further incidents.

Counter-Intelligence Operations Target Terror Recruitment

Additionally, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit has launched a significant operation across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend individuals involved in terror recruitment. The raids were conducted in key districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam. Officials reported that this operation successfully dismantled a recruitment module linked to the newly formed terrorist organization known as Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM). This group is believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is reportedly managed by a Pakistani terrorist handler referred to as Baba Hamas.

The urgency of these operations is further heightened by previous attacks, such as the one on October 20, which resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. These targeted assaults have alarmed both local communities and security officials, prompting a reevaluation of counter-terrorism strategies in the region.