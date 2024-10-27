Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Army Dismantles Pakistani Terror Hideout in Poonch Amid Rising Security Concerns

Indian Army’s Romeo Force, in collaboration with the SOG police, successfully dismantled a Pakistani terror hideout in the Poonch

Indian Army Dismantles Pakistani Terror Hideout in Poonch Amid Rising Security Concerns

On Saturday, the Indian Army’s Romeo Force, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) police, successfully dismantled a Pakistani terror hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. This operation is a critical part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region, as officials reported the recovery of two grenades and three Pakistani mines from the hideout. The discovery underscores the persistent threat posed by terrorist activities in the area, as noted by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Increased Search Operations Across Jammu and Kashmir

In response to this operation, authorities have intensified their search efforts throughout Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Tangmarg and surrounding areas. The Indian Army aims to locate suspects linked to a series of recent terror attacks, including incidents in Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Gagangir in the Ganderbal district. These military initiatives reflect the heightened urgency following a wave of violence in the region.

Recent Terror Attacks Spark Security Concerns

The need for immediate military action was underscored by a tragic event on October 24, when terrorists attacked a military vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two Army soldiers and two civilian porters. This incident has raised alarm among security officials and has prompted swift measures to enhance the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of these attacks, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has ordered the immediate reinforcement of security protocols around vital infrastructure projects and military camps. The LG directed a thorough security audit and the establishment of continuous patrols and checkpoints at strategic locations to prevent further incidents.

Counter-Intelligence Operations Target Terror Recruitment

Additionally, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit has launched a significant operation across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend individuals involved in terror recruitment. The raids were conducted in key districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam. Officials reported that this operation successfully dismantled a recruitment module linked to the newly formed terrorist organization known as Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM). This group is believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is reportedly managed by a Pakistani terrorist handler referred to as Baba Hamas.

The urgency of these operations is further heightened by previous attacks, such as the one on October 20, which resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. These targeted assaults have alarmed both local communities and security officials, prompting a reevaluation of counter-terrorism strategies in the region.

MUST READ: Kuki Bodies Oppose Proposed Fencing Of India-Myanmar Border

Filed under

Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district Romeo Force Special Operations Group (SOG) police
Advertisement

Also Read

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

Man Duped In KBC Prize Scam Case, CBI Files FIR After PMO Complaint

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

Former Washington Post Editor Resigns Amid Allegations of Quid Pro Quo Between Bezos and Trump

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

No Fresh Air For Delhiites, Delhi AQI Records 361, Turning ‘Very Bad’

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Jammu and Kashmir Faces Surge in Terror Violence: Key Attacks Since 2024 Elections

Entertainment

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox