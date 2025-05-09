Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Officials confirmed that Pakistan had attempted to strike military installations in over 15 locations across northern and western India using drones and missiles.

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Along LoC


In a renewed escalation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan resumed unprovoked firing in the early hours of Friday. Targeting sectors like Kupwara and Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, the shelling prompted a swift and calculated response from the Indian Army, ensuring civilian safety while asserting control over the situation.

Cross-Border Assaults Escalate Tensions

According to the Indian Army, retaliatory actions were launched through the night of May 8 and 9. Indian troops carried out coordinated attacks utilizing drones and advanced weaponry across the western border.

Pakistan’s offensive also extended beyond Kashmir, with drone and missile strikes reported in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. As a precaution, sirens were sounded, defence systems were activated, and several areas underwent a full blackout.

The Army stated that its defensive measures were successful in thwarting the assaults.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the statement read.

Indian Precision Strikes Hit Deep Inside Pakistan

Late Thursday, Indian forces launched counterstrikes targeting key Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot. These operations followed intercepted attacks on Indian cities such as Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot.

Officials confirmed that Pakistan had attempted to strike military installations in over 15 locations across northern and western India using drones and missiles.

Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Hubs

Under the banner of Operation Sindoor, India executed precision strikes on nine identified terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were a direct response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The offensive reportedly eliminated at least 10 relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, along with four of his top aides.

As tensions rise along the border, the Indian Army has reaffirmed its resolve to neutralize any threats to national security with decisive force.

ALSO READ: India Destroys Pakistan Army Post Across LoC: First Visuals Revealed

 

Filed under

Indian Army Kupwara Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

