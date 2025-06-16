Live Tv
Indian Army Heads To France For 8th Edition Of Indo-French Joint Military Exercise 'Shakti 2025'

Indian Army Heads To France For 8th Edition Of Indo-French Joint Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’

A 90-member Indian Army contingent has departed for France to participate in Exercise Shakti 2025, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities and joint interoperability with French forces

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 14:38:28 IST

The Indian Army contingent left for France on Monday to participate in the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military Exercise ‘Shakti’. Scheduled to take place from 18 June to 01 July 2025 in La Cavalerie, the exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain.

According to an official statement by the Indian Army, this edition of Exercise Shakti will “foster synergy and interoperability in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.”

Annual Training Alternating Between Two Nations

Exercise Shakti is held alternately in India and France. The 2024 edition took place in Umroi, Meghalaya, from 13 to 26 May, at a state-of-the-art Foreign Training Node.

 The Indian contingent then included 90 personnel primarily from the Rajput Regiment, alongside members of other arms and services, with observers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The French side was represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

Objective: Joint Capability in Multi-Domain Operations

The overarching aim of Exercise Shakti is to strengthen the ability of Indian and French forces to conduct multi-domain operations in sub-conventional warfare scenarios, under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.

The training is designed to refine tactical drills, increase physical fitness, and enable the sharing of best practices between the two militaries.

Training Modules and Tactical Drills

The joint exercise will include a wide range of tactical elements such as:

Counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrains

Small Team Insertion and Extraction Drills

Special Heliborne Operations

Cordon and Search Operations

Use of drones and counter-drone systems

Setting up of Joint Command Posts

Establishing Intelligence & Surveillance Centres

Strengthening Bilateral Military Ties

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that Exercise Shakti plays a vital role in improving interoperability, camaraderie, and defence cooperation between India and France.

 It serves as a platform to share tactics, techniques, and procedures, ultimately reinforcing diplomatic and strategic ties between the two nations.

