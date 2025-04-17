Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
Indian Army Jawan Detained For Training Grenade Attack To A Man Online

The accused, identified as Sukhcharan Singh from Muktsar district, has been remanded to five days of police custody following his appearance in a local court on Thursday.

In a startling development, the Punjab Police have arrested an Indian Army jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly training a man online to carry out a grenade attack in Jalandhar. The accused, identified as Sukhcharan Singh from Muktsar district, has been remanded to five days of police custody following his appearance in a local court on Thursday.

Digital Connection Behind Attack

The case revolves around an incident from mid-March, when a hand grenade was hurled at the residence of Rozer Sandhu, a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, during the intervening night of March 15 and 16. Although the device failed to detonate, the act raised serious security concerns.

Investigations led the police to 26-year-old Hardik Kamboj, who was initially arrested for executing the attack. Further inquiry revealed that Kamboj had allegedly received online instructions from Singh on how to use the grenade. According to officials, the duo first came into contact via Instagram, where their virtual exchanges eventually evolved into a covert training arrangement.

Army Informed, Probe Deepens

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk confirmed Singh’s involvement and said the Army was immediately informed of his suspected role. The Punjab Police secured an arrest warrant and coordinated with military authorities before taking Singh into custody.

“Singh provided detailed guidance to the attacker on how to execute the grenade attack. This was not just casual interaction—it was calculated and deliberate,” said Virk.

Nine individuals, including Kamboj, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Broader Pattern of Violence

The attack on Sandhu’s house is part of a disturbing pattern that has emerged across Punjab in recent months. Security agencies have recorded multiple low-intensity blasts targeting both civilian and political figures.

In early April, a grenade exploded at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Last month, another blast occurred near a temple in Amritsar. Several police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts have also come under attack since the start of the year.

Adding to the complexity, Pakistani-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti reportedly claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on Sandhu, citing objectionable remarks made by the YouTuber as motivation.

National Security on Alert

The arrest of a serving soldier in connection with such an act has sparked serious concerns over the potential exploitation of digital platforms to breach national security. Authorities are now investigating whether Singh acted independently or was part of a larger network.

Must Read: US Authorities Detain Most-Wanted Gangster Happy Passia, Key Accused In Punjab Terror Plots

 

