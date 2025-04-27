Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Indian Army Jawan In Pakistan's Custody For Four Days In A Row, Talks Inconclusive

Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw, who inadvertently crossed the international border on Wednesday, remains in Pakistani custody, despite India's repeated diplomatic and military efforts to secure his return.

Indian Army Jawan In Pakistan's Custody For Four Days In A Row, Talks Inconclusive


It marks the fourth day of the Indian Jawan in Pakistan’s custody for the fourth day in a row. Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw, who inadvertently crossed the international border on Wednesday, remains in Pakistani custody, despite India’s repeated diplomatic and military efforts to secure his return.

According to BSF officials, three flag meetings have been sought since the incident, but each ended without any resolution. “Since Wednesday afternoon, we have been looking for a positive move from Pakistan, but nothing has happened,” said an official closely monitoring the developments.

During Friday’s flag meeting, BSF personnel gathered at the designated point under the standard protocol. Initially, there was no response from Pakistan Rangers. When they did arrive, they questioned the necessity of the meeting and claimed they were awaiting further instructions from their higher authorities. The talks, once again, remained inconclusive.

Constable Shaw, a native of Hooghly district in West Bengal, had crossed over unintentionally while assisting local farmers near the zero line. BSF officials explained that the fencing exists only on the Indian side, while the actual boundary is marked by small pillars, which can be difficult for newly posted personnel to identify.

The incident gained wider attention on Thursday, coinciding with rising tensions along the Indo-Pakistan border and India’s announcement of stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

Indian officials emphasized that India has a long-standing tradition of returning civilians and even military personnel who mistakenly cross borders without hostile intent, a courtesy that is now expected to be reciprocated.

Filed under

Indian BSF Jawan Purnab Kumar Shaw

