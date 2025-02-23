Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Indian Army Joins Rescue Operations For Eight Trapped Workers

A section of the roof, approximately three meters in length, of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on Saturday morning near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Indian Army Joins Rescue Operations For Eight Trapped Workers

telangana tunnel collapse


A section of the roof, approximately three meters in length, of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on Saturday morning near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana. According to a statement, six to eight workers are feared trapped inside.

Swift rescue operations are underway, with the Telangana & Andhra Sub Area coordinating efforts. The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division from Secunderabad has been deployed.

Army medical teams and engineers, equipped with high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, excavators, JCBs, and bulldozers, are working tirelessly to clear debris and ensure safe evacuation.
A joint meeting with the Civil Administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army, and tunnel construction contractors is in progress. The Indian Army is working closely with all stakeholders to expedite the rescue efforts.

The Indian Army’s priority remains the swift and safe extraction of those trapped inside. Further updates will follow as the operation progresses, said the statement.

Telangana ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao reviewed efforts to rescue eight workers trapped in the collapse of the SLBC tunnel.

With the state government, Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, and other organisations working together on the rescue efforts, the ministers informed that the process of dewatering has begun, and oxygen is being pumped regularly into the tunnel for the workers.

“We have reviewed the relief operations with the Army, Navy and NDRF representatives. Our government is working hard and putting all our efforts to save the lives of the eight people who are trapped inside,” Uttam Kumar Reddy told ANI while inspecting the rescue efforts.

“Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha both spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed their full support and cooperation for the relief measures,” the minister added.

On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

(Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

SLBC Tunnel Collapse Telangana Tunnel Collapse Telangana Tunnel Tragedy

