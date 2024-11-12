Indian Army Launches 24/7 Helpline For Soldiers And Veterans Amid Rising Assaults

The helpline will be manned by trained Military Police personnel, both men and women, who will record calls to ensure timely follow-up. Coordination with provost units and other civil authorities has been integrated into the system for a quick nationwide response.

In response to the custodial assault of an Army officer and his fiancée in Odisha, the Indian Army has launched a 24×7 helpline — 155306 — for soldiers and veterans in distress. The helpline will provide immediate support in emergency situations, including assault cases, anywhere across the country.

Helpline Features and Operations

The helpline will be manned by trained Military Police personnel, both men and women, who will record calls to ensure timely follow-up. Coordination with provost units and other civil authorities has been integrated into the system for a quick nationwide response.

The helpline will be accessible through all leading operators without the need for a prefix. When a caller contacts the helpline, they will be asked to provide their service details along with a brief description of the situation. The call will then be directed to the nearest Provost Police unit for assistance. Cases will be tracked using call management software to ensure proper follow-up.

Exclusions and Focus

This hotline is strictly for urgent situations. Non-emergency matters, such as land disputes or marital conflicts, are not included. The service is designed to support personnel who are facing immediate threats to their safety or well-being.

Background: Custodial Assault Incident

The need for such a helpline arose after the September 15 custodial assault on an Army officer and his fiancée in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. On September 14, the couple was attacked by miscreants, which led to the officer’s mistreatment while in police custody. The case was later transferred to the CID for further investigation. In response to this incident, the Army launched the 155306 helpline as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the security and well-being of soldiers, especially in light of increasing incidents of assaults.

