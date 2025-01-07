Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Indian Army Mobilised Relief Task Force To Rescue Trapped Coal Miners In Assam

The Indian Army has mobilised a relief task force to rescue the trapped coal miners at Umrangshu area of the Dima Hasao district of Assam, according to an official press statement from the Indian Army.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought the Army’s assistance in the ongoing rescue operation.
As per the statement, the relief task force comprises specialists like divers, sappers and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment.
Senior officials of the Indian Army would also reach the incident site to coordinate with civil administration for speedy rescue of the trapped miners.
The statement reads, “On being requisitioned for assistance Indian Army has mobilized a relief task force for rescuing the miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in Dima Hasao district, Assam. The relief task force comprises specialists like divers, sappers and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment. Senior officials of the Indian Army will also be reaching the site to coordinate with civil administration for speedy rescue of the trapped miners.”
Earlier on Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the rescue teams are on their way to Umrangshu in Dima Hasao district, where several labourers are trapped in a coal mine.
Taking to X, Sarma said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on their way to the mine site and the Army’s assistance has been sought.
Sarma said that the exact number of trapped labourers is unknown.
“Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety,” Sarma wrote on X.
“We have requested the Army’s assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts,” he added.
Earlier, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar Jha said that several people were feared trapped inside the coal mine in Umrangshu of Assam’s Dima Hasao district.
“Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area in the Dima Hasao district. We can’t say the exact figure as of now,” he said.

