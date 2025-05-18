Indian Army Releases New Video Detailing Operation Sindoor’s Precision Strikes

The Indian Army has released a fresh video highlighting key moments from Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s advanced missile defence and offensive capabilities in action.

The Indian Army has released a fresh video highlighting key moments from Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s advanced missile defence and offensive capabilities in action. The footage reveals the successful interception of Pakistani missiles by India’s S-400 air defence system and the subsequent retaliation that followed.

Missile Interception and Retaliation

According to the visuals, the S-400 system, supported by the A-100 rocket artillery, intercepted multiple incoming threats launched by Pakistan during the escalation. Moments later, precision strikes by Indian forces followed, described in military terms as “Hell Rained” upon hostile targets across the border.

#IndianArmy releases another video on Operation Sindoor. Shows how #S400 and #A100

intercepted the missiles launched by Pakistan, and how HELL RAINED upon them afterwards

The video captures high-resolution thermal imagery and real-time aerial assessments, underlining the Indian Army’s coordination and technological superiority during the course of the operation.

Operation Sindoor has become a defining moment in India’s response to cross-border threats, and the newly released video is being seen as a clear message about India’s robust preparedness and zero-tolerance policy against terror.

