Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, ready to respond to any threats along the border.

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials. (Pic: ANI)


The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system played a key role in thwarting multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan on Indian assets along the Line of Control (LoC) and the western border. The Indian Army, during the night of May 8 and May 9, successfully responded to the attacks, preventing any damage to crucial military targets. Defence officials confirmed that the Akash missile system was deployed by both the Indian Army and Air Force to defend the border regions against the threats posed by Pakistani drones.

Akash System’s Role In Defence Operations

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile designed to provide area defence against a wide range of aerial threats. It has become a significant asset in protecting both mobile and static forces. The system features cutting-edge technology, including real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation capabilities. These features allow the Indian forces to engage multiple targets simultaneously, regardless of the direction of the threat. The Akash missile system operates using command guidance and is supported by a phased array radar to ensure accurate interception of enemy targets.

Drone Attacks Repelled With Precision

On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistani forces launched a series of drone attacks along the LoC and the western border. However, the Indian Army successfully repelled these attacks, ensuring no damage to vital infrastructure. According to Indian Army officials, the drone attacks were neutralised, and a decisive response was given to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC. The Army reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that any nefarious designs would be met with force.

Large-Scale Counter-Drone Operations

Earlier, on May 7-8, the Indian Armed Forces neutralised Pakistan’s attempts to carry out large-scale drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military installations. Over 50 Pakistani drones were shot down during a counter-drone operation, conducted by the Indian Army along the LoC and the International Border (IB). The operation also resulted in the neutralisation of an air defence system in Lahore, preventing further threats to Indian assets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Forces Maintain Vigilance

The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, ready to respond to any threats along the border. They continue to enhance their defence capabilities to ensure the safety of the nation’s sovereignty and maintain peace along the LoC.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: PIB Fact Check: Seven Times When Pakistani Social Media Accounts Tried To Spread Misinformation

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor airstrike

PIB Trolls Pakistan Gover

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...
Indian Army Repels Pakist

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials
newsx

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket
newsx

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’
Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension...
newsx

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds From IMF

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension In The Country

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension...

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was...

Entertainment

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media