Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system played a key role in thwarting multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan on Indian assets along the Line of Control (LoC) and the western border. The Indian Army, during the night of May 8 and May 9, successfully responded to the attacks, preventing any damage to crucial military targets. Defence officials confirmed that the Akash missile system was deployed by both the Indian Army and Air Force to defend the border regions against the threats posed by Pakistani drones.

Akash System’s Role In Defence Operations

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile designed to provide area defence against a wide range of aerial threats. It has become a significant asset in protecting both mobile and static forces. The system features cutting-edge technology, including real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation capabilities. These features allow the Indian forces to engage multiple targets simultaneously, regardless of the direction of the threat. The Akash missile system operates using command guidance and is supported by a phased array radar to ensure accurate interception of enemy targets.

Drone Attacks Repelled With Precision

On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistani forces launched a series of drone attacks along the LoC and the western border. However, the Indian Army successfully repelled these attacks, ensuring no damage to vital infrastructure. According to Indian Army officials, the drone attacks were neutralised, and a decisive response was given to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC. The Army reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that any nefarious designs would be met with force.

Large-Scale Counter-Drone Operations

Earlier, on May 7-8, the Indian Armed Forces neutralised Pakistan's attempts to carry out large-scale drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military installations. Over 50 Pakistani drones were shot down during a counter-drone operation, conducted by the Indian Army along the LoC and the International Border (IB). The operation also resulted in the neutralisation of an air defence system in Lahore, preventing further threats to Indian assets.

Indian Forces Maintain Vigilance

The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, ready to respond to any threats along the border. They continue to enhance their defence capabilities to ensure the safety of the nation’s sovereignty and maintain peace along the LoC.

