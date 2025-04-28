Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Indian Army Rescues Kidnapped Worker In Arunachal Pradesh Operation

Indian Army Rescues Kidnapped Worker In Arunachal Pradesh Operation

In a swift and decisive action, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched a rescue operation in the general area of Pangchao, Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army Rescues Kidnapped Worker In Arunachal Pradesh Operation


In a swift and decisive action, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched a rescue operation in the general area of Pangchao, Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation followed the kidnapping of two construction workers on the night of 25 April 2025.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, troops moved in on 27 April and soon established contact with the kidnappers. A fierce firefight ensued, leading to the neutralisation of three cadres belonging to a proscribed group. The forces recovered four automatic weapons, a significant cache of ammunition, and other war-like stores from the site.

One of the abducted construction workers was successfully rescued during the operation. The Indian Army’s Eastern Command confirmed that the search for the second kidnapped worker remains ongoing.

