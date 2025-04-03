Indian Army Responds After Pakistani Army Violates 2021 Ceasefire With Mine Blast Along LoC

Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district escalated on Tuesday following an alleged ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army. The Indian Army has accused Pakistani troops of triggering a mine blast on the Indian side, but later seemed to downplay the incident.

Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district escalated on Tuesday following an alleged ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army. The Indian Army has accused Pakistani troops of triggering a mine blast on the Indian side but later seemed to downplay the incident.

Exchange of Fire in Krishna Ghati Sector

The situation flared up in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch when Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Indian Army did not release an official statement about the incident on the same day.

On Wednesday, Army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal provided an official statement, alleging that the Pakistan Army had intruded across the LoC, leading to a mine blast.

“This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army,” Bartwal said, adding that Indian soldiers responded “effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner.”

Indian Army Maintains Control

Bartwal reassured that “the situation is under control and being closely monitored,” while reiterating India’s commitment to maintaining the 2021 ceasefire agreement between the directors-general of military operations of India and Pakistan.

However, later in the day, the Army issued a revised statement, which omitted the mention of an intrusion and instead stated that the mine blast occurred on April 1 while the “Pakistani Army was patrolling along the LoC.” There was no mention of casualties in the updated version.

“The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control,” the spokesman added.

Senior Military Officials Assess the Situation

The incident prompted Lieutenant General P.K. Mishra, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, to visit the Rajouri sector to assess the evolving security situation.

An Army spokesperson stated that General Mishra also took time to appreciate the contributions of Army veterans in ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Recent Militant Clashes in Jammu Heighten Tensions

The reports of an alleged Pakistani intrusion have added to rising tensions in Jammu, where security forces have encountered militants in three separate incidents in Kathua district over the past ten days.

On March 23, security forces clashed with militants in Sanyal village.

On March 27, heavily armed militants ambushed a police team in the forests of Kathua, killing four policemen. Security forces engaged in a prolonged two-day battle to recover the bodies of the fallen officers, as militants took advantage of the dense terrain.

On April 2, another gunfight broke out in Panjtirthi, though the militants managed to evade capture.

Security Forces Intensify Operations

Officials have confirmed that security forces have significantly ramped up their search operations. A large-scale cordon-and-search operation is underway, with surveillance teams and drone reconnaissance being utilized. Thermal imaging and sniffer dog units are also being deployed to track the militants through the dense forested areas.

An official stated, “Multiple surveillance teams are in place, and advanced tracking technology is being used to locate and neutralize the militants.”

Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s Visits Amid Rising Violence

The ceasefire violation comes just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8, during which he is expected to review the recent surge in militant violence in the region.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit the Union Territory later this month to inaugurate the first railway service connecting Katra to Kashmir.

Rare Admission of an Intrusion by the Indian Army

The Indian Army’s claim of a Pakistani Army intrusion is unusual, as public admissions of such incidents are rare. While skirmishes along the LoC are not uncommon, official statements explicitly mentioning cross-border intrusions by the Pakistan Army are seldom made.

Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal’s statement regarding the mine blast due to “Pakistan Army intrusion across LC” marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict narrative between the two nations.

As tensions remain high, both India and Pakistan’s military activities along the LoC continue to be closely watched.

