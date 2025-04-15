Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India

The Indian Army's Field Hospital team returned to Hindon Air Force Base and was deployed in Mandalay as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort to provide medical support to the victims of the earthquake in Myanmar.

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India


The team of Indian Army’s Field Hospital deployed in Mandalay under Operation Brahma returned to India late on Tuesday night.
The Indian Army’s Field Hospital team returned to Hindon Air Force Base and was deployed in Mandalay as part of India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort to provide medical support to the victims of the earthquake in Myanmar.

Commander of 50 Parachute Brigade, Brig Naveen Kumar shared the details of the operation with ANI.
He said, “As you are aware, this immediate operation was launched by the Indian Army in the aftermath of the 7.7 scale earthquake, which had hit Myanmar. The epicentre of this was in a city known as Mandalay. Subsequently, on the request of the Myanmarese authorities, we moved to the city of Mandalay which was the epicentre.”

He added, “Initially, we had gone with a 118-member contingent. But subsequently, as we saw the devastation and lives getting lost and situation escalating, more replenishment flights and more specialist and surgeons were pulled in and ultimately, there was a 123 member strong contingent in that country which included variety of surgeons, all kind of specialist for trauma care, all kinds of laboratory activities, all kind of x-ray facilities and everything else to be able to conduct life-saving surgeries.”

Sharing further details, he said, “We had established a twin parallel operation theatre which was one of its kind in a field condition wherein they could operate on two critical patients at the same point of time. In addition, once this team had gone across there and as the trust of people in Indian Medical facilities grew, even the local hospitals started referring their patients for advanced medical care to the Indian doctors and the healing touch of our doctors was quite evident there. We were able to touch the hearts and lives of a number of people.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He told, “We have carried out approximately 65 major surgeries in field conditions” and shared that they had left adequate medicines for the people.

Commanding Officer, Para Field Hospital, Lt Col Jagneet Gill told ANI about the operation that, “It was not a very difficult task in a way because we have been trained to do that. We have been a part of 60 Parachute Field Hospital, which is under the 50th (Independent) Parachute Brigade. This hospital is designated for any international HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) operations. We have already represented the country in various HADR operations that were in Nepal and Turkey as well. We are already prepared for this kind of operations.”

He highlighted, “We had great support from the people of Myanmar and the government there.”
Operation Brahma has been India’s dedicated humanitarian outreach to Myanmar in the wake of the disaster. As part of this initiative, India has also extended aid to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.

The Embassy of India in Myanmar stated that Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil, and foodstuffs to a local community relief group. The Consulate General of India in Mandalay similarly contributed by providing a generator set, water purifier, and cooking oil to the Ambika temple kitchen, which is currently serving meals to 4,000 people daily.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Operation Brahma

newsx

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say
Biden breaks silence, sla

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts,...
newsx

Indian Army Who Went In Operation Brahma Returns To India
newsx

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps
newsx

French YouTuber Advices Foreignes To Skip Travelling In Trains In India, Watch
newsx

IPL 2025: Chahal’s Magical Spell Rescues Punjab Kings In Mullanpur Thriller
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say

Involvement Of Bangladeshi’s In Murshidabad Violence? Here’s What The Report Say

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts, National Division

In His First Public Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts,...

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

French YouTuber Advices Foreignes To Skip Travelling In Trains In India, Watch

French YouTuber Advices Foreignes To Skip Travelling In Trains In India, Watch

IPL 2025: Chahal’s Magical Spell Rescues Punjab Kings In Mullanpur Thriller

IPL 2025: Chahal’s Magical Spell Rescues Punjab Kings In Mullanpur Thriller

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You