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Home > India News > Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason

Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason

Indian author Nivedita Shukla is facing backlash after revealing she decided not to offer food to a fellow traveller at Frankfurt Airport upon learning he was from Pakistan.

Indian Author's Airport Post Backfires (Image: Representative photo)
Indian Author's Airport Post Backfires (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 15:51 IST

Nivedita Shukla, a Dublin-based Indian author, has come under heavy criticism after revealing in a viral social media post that she decided against offering food to a fellow traveller at Frankfurt Airport after learning he was from Pakistan. While the post began as a reflection on the discrimination Indians allegedly face abroad, it quickly shifted into a personal account that has triggered widespread backlash online.

The incident took place during a 10-hour layover in Frankfurt, Germany. Nivedita Shukla wrote that she has travelled internationally for years but now feels “the hate for India and Indians is at peak and we subconsciously feel every one is hating on us.” She said she noticed “a fellow brown colored human” from her Dublin flight, describing him as wearing humble clothes, carrying a ragged backpack and looking like someone struggling financially. “It’s been 3 hrs now, I noticed a fellow brown colored human being who took a flight with me from Dublin. Humble clothing, unkempt face, a ragged backpack and a faded jacket. Something told me this man was poor,” she wrote. She also claimed that “Most people were either looking at him with a judgmental look that I hate or avoiding him completely.”

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Nivedita Shukla said she saw the man checking menus at different food outlets and assumed he was searching for the cheapest option. “My heart ached for him, he could be a hard working brother who hasn’t come to terms with spending Euros yet,” she wrote, adding that she had extra food and decided to offer it to him.

She said she approached him and asked in Hindi, “Aap Dublin se aaye hain?” The man smiled and replied, “Ji.” However, when she asked where he was travelling, he answered, “Karachi, Pakistan.” Nivedita Shukla then wrote, “I turned around and walked back to my chair,” before adding, “Jaa m** (go die),” referring to the man.

Backlash grows as Nivedita Shukla’s post goes viral

The post has reportedly crossed 1.8 million views and drew sharp criticism from social media users. One user wrote, “This is the reason why ‘we’ are facing hatred & suffering! Many Indians like you have ‘hatred’ filled in yourself either due to extremist political campaigning or your upbringing… Get well soon.”

Another commented, “Naah, I wouldn’t have done that, to the white man we all are Jeets… treat a human as human when outside.” A third user remarked, “Why does the world hate us? Then turns around and explains why in the same tweet.”

Also Read: Why Did Siya Goyal Take Rs 1 Crore From Ketan Agarwal Before Their Wedding? Police Reveal Chilling Details    

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Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason
Tags: DublinFrankfurt Airportindia racismindia-pakistanNivedita Shukla

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Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason
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