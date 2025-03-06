Indian Cricket Player Muhammad Shami Skips Roza For The Match, Is He A ‘Criminal’?

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, a prominent cleric, accused Shami of committing a sin by not fasting, calling him a "criminal" for drinking juice during the match.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has faced criticism from a Muslim cleric for not observing a fast during India’s semi-final match against Australia, which occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, a prominent cleric, accused Shami of committing a sin by not fasting, calling him a “criminal” for drinking juice during the match.

In a video statement, Maulana Bareilvi expressed his disapproval, saying, “Fasting is a fundamental duty in Islam… If someone deliberately skips the fast, they are committing a sin. Mohammed Shami didn’t observe the fast, and this is a mistake.” His comments sparked discussions within religious circles, with some condemning Shami’s decision to drink during the game.

"It is a crime for Mohammed Shami not to observe fast in the semi-finals during #Ramadan. He is a Sharia offender and deserves punishment." This statement is not being given in Pakistan or Taliban in Afghanistan but by this Maulana sitting in India. Your message for him… pic.twitter.com/il5cZ35f0r — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 6, 2025

Bareilvi, who serves as the President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, continued to criticize Shami’s actions, emphasizing the importance of fasting during Ramadan. He argued that Shami, as a healthy individual, should have observed the fast, stating, “He was seen drinking water or other beverages during the match. As a professional athlete, he is in good health, and his decision to skip fasting sends a negative message. He has violated a key religious obligation.”

In response, Shami’s coach, Mohammed Badruddin, defended the cricketer, asserting that Shami should not be judged harshly. Badruddin pointed out that Shami’s performance and dedication to the national team should be prioritized over religious debates, highlighting the cricketer’s commitment to his country. He emphasized that the nation’s well-being should come first, urging the clerics to focus on national pride.

Additionally, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar spoke out in support of Shami, stating that religion should not be intertwined with sports. He praised Shami as an exceptional player who had led India to victory on numerous occasions. Pawar remarked, “Shami is an outstanding cricketer who has contributed immensely to the team’s success. If he felt that fasting might affect his performance, it would have been difficult for him to perform at his best. His dedication to the nation is unquestionable.”

On the field, India triumphed over Australia by four wickets to advance to the Champions Trophy final. Australia batted first, setting a target of 265 runs, and the Indian bowlers, led by Shami, restricted them to 264 runs. Shami took three crucial wickets in his 10-over spell, giving away just 48 runs.

