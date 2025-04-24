Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Indian Cricket Team Coach, Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir

In the latest development, former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

In the latest development, former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’.

On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family’s security: Office of Gautam Gambhir

