Indian Cricket Team Coach, Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir

Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family’s security: Office of… pic.twitter.com/MEG26UIwFh — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family’s security: Office of Gautam Gambhir