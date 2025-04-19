Indian Cyber Crime Warns Against Rising Online Booking Frauds Targeting Pilgrims, Tourists Across India

Unsuspecting pilgrims and tourists, lured by the convenience and professional appearance of these platforms, end up making advance payments online.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a nationwide advisory alerting citizens about an alarming surge in online booking frauds, particularly targeting religious pilgrims and domestic tourists.

The advisory highlights how cybercriminals have been exploiting people’s trust during religious travel seasons and holiday periods by creating fake, professional-looking websites, social media pages, paid advertisements, and WhatsApp groups, offering attractive travel services at seemingly genuine prices.

How the Scams Are Being Carried Out

According to the I4C, these frauds typically involve fake portals and advertisements that falsely claim to provide services like:

Helicopter bookings for Kedarnath and the Chaar Dhaam Yatra

Online hotel and guest house reservations for popular pilgrimage destinations

Cab and taxi services for local sightseeing and intercity travel

Holiday packages and religious tour packages across India



Unsuspecting pilgrims and tourists, lured by the convenience and professional appearance of these platforms, end up making advance payments online. However, after the transaction, no service confirmation is received, and the provided contact numbers turn unreachable, leaving victims financially and emotionally distressed.

Recent Examples

The advisory draws attention to specific fraudulent practices reported in recent months:

Fake helicopter booking services for Kedarnath, one of the most sought-after pilgrimage destinations during the summer season, have been widely circulated via fake websites and WhatsApp groups.

Bogus hotel booking sites and social media profiles offering religious tour packages at discounted rates have trapped several pilgrims traveling to Somnath, Varanasi, Rameswaram, and Shirdi.

Misleading cab booking offers for cities like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Ayodhya, which are witnessing increased tourist footfall due to new infrastructure projects and events, have been flagged by victims.



Official Booking Links and Verification Guidelines

To safeguard citizens, the I4C has recommended that all bookings be made through verified government portals or registered, reliable travel agencies. It also released official booking details for reference:

Kedarnath Helicopter Booking:

https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in — The only authorized platform for helicopter tickets to Kedarnath.

Somnath Trust Official Website:

https://somnath.org — For verified guest house bookings and other official services.

Public Safety Advisory

The I4C has urged the public to take the following precautions to avoid falling victim to such frauds:

Verify the authenticity of websites and travel portals before making any payments.



Be extra cautious while clicking on “sponsored” ads or unknown links appearing on Google, Facebook, or WhatsApp.



Do not rely on random social media posts or unverified WhatsApp numbers for bookings or inquiries.



Cross-check with official portals or physically verified travel agencies before confirming any service.



In case of any suspected fraud, immediately report it to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal ( www.cybercrime.gov.in ) or dial the helpline 1930.



How the Government Is Responding: Multi-Pronged Action Plan

To combat the growing menace of online booking frauds, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has initiated a multi-layered strategy:

Scam Signal Exchange:

Regular scam signals and suspicious activity reports are being shared with IT intermediaries like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp to proactively detect and disable fake sites and accounts. Targeted Enforcement:

Cybercrime hotspots — areas and states/UTs from where these frauds originate — are being actively identified. Law enforcement authorities in these regions are being sensitized and equipped to respond quickly. Cyber Patrolling:

Dedicated cyber patrol teams are continuously tracking, reporting, and taking down fraudulent websites, fake advertisements, and impersonating social media accounts to protect citizens. Enhanced Reporting Mechanisms:

A ‘Suspect Checking and Reporting’ feature has been developed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal to make it easier for the public to instantly report suspicious websites or profiles, making the complaint process faster and more citizen-friendly.

With the summer pilgrimage and vacation season approaching, destinations like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Somnath, Varanasi, and Rameswaram are expected to see a heavy influx of pilgrims and tourists. Authorities fear that fraudsters may step up their activities during this period, targeting those who are urgently trying to book last-minute trips.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through the I4C, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the digital safety of citizens, while urging the public to stay vigilant and informed.

