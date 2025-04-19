Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Cyber Crime Warns Against Rising Online Booking Frauds Targeting Pilgrims, Tourists Across India

Indian Cyber Crime Warns Against Rising Online Booking Frauds Targeting Pilgrims, Tourists Across India

Unsuspecting pilgrims and tourists, lured by the convenience and professional appearance of these platforms, end up making advance payments online.

Indian Cyber Crime Warns Against Rising Online Booking Frauds Targeting Pilgrims, Tourists Across India


Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a nationwide advisory alerting citizens about an alarming surge in online booking frauds, particularly targeting religious pilgrims and domestic tourists.

The advisory highlights how cybercriminals have been exploiting people’s trust during religious travel seasons and holiday periods by creating fake, professional-looking websites, social media pages, paid advertisements, and WhatsApp groups, offering attractive travel services at seemingly genuine prices.

How the Scams Are Being Carried Out

According to the I4C, these frauds typically involve fake portals and advertisements that falsely claim to provide services like:

  • Helicopter bookings for Kedarnath and the Chaar Dhaam Yatra
  • Online hotel and guest house reservations for popular pilgrimage destinations
  • Cab and taxi services for local sightseeing and intercity travel
  • Holiday packages and religious tour packages across India

Unsuspecting pilgrims and tourists, lured by the convenience and professional appearance of these platforms, end up making advance payments online. However, after the transaction, no service confirmation is received, and the provided contact numbers turn unreachable, leaving victims financially and emotionally distressed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recent Examples

The advisory draws attention to specific fraudulent practices reported in recent months:

  • Fake helicopter booking services for Kedarnath, one of the most sought-after pilgrimage destinations during the summer season, have been widely circulated via fake websites and WhatsApp groups.
  • Bogus hotel booking sites and social media profiles offering religious tour packages at discounted rates have trapped several pilgrims traveling to Somnath, Varanasi, Rameswaram, and Shirdi.
  • Misleading cab booking offers for cities like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Ayodhya, which are witnessing increased tourist footfall due to new infrastructure projects and events, have been flagged by victims.
  • Official Booking Links and Verification Guidelines

To safeguard citizens, the I4C has recommended that all bookings be made through verified government portals or registered, reliable travel agencies. It also released official booking details for reference:

Public Safety Advisory

The I4C has urged the public to take the following precautions to avoid falling victim to such frauds:

  • Verify the authenticity of websites and travel portals before making any payments.
  • Be extra cautious while clicking on “sponsored” ads or unknown links appearing on Google, Facebook, or WhatsApp.
  • Do not rely on random social media posts or unverified WhatsApp numbers for bookings or inquiries.
  • Cross-check with official portals or physically verified travel agencies before confirming any service.
  • In case of any suspected fraud, immediately report it to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or dial the helpline 1930.

How the Government Is Responding: Multi-Pronged Action Plan

To combat the growing menace of online booking frauds, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has initiated a multi-layered strategy:

  1. Scam Signal Exchange:
     Regular scam signals and suspicious activity reports are being shared with IT intermediaries like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp to proactively detect and disable fake sites and accounts.

  2. Targeted Enforcement:
     Cybercrime hotspots — areas and states/UTs from where these frauds originate — are being actively identified. Law enforcement authorities in these regions are being sensitized and equipped to respond quickly.

  3. Cyber Patrolling:
     Dedicated cyber patrol teams are continuously tracking, reporting, and taking down fraudulent websites, fake advertisements, and impersonating social media accounts to protect citizens.

  4. Enhanced Reporting Mechanisms:
     A ‘Suspect Checking and Reporting’ feature has been developed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal to make it easier for the public to instantly report suspicious websites or profiles, making the complaint process faster and more citizen-friendly.

With the summer pilgrimage and vacation season approaching, destinations like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Somnath, Varanasi, and Rameswaram are expected to see a heavy influx of pilgrims and tourists. Authorities fear that fraudsters may step up their activities during this period, targeting those who are urgently trying to book last-minute trips.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through the I4C, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the digital safety of citizens, while urging the public to stay vigilant and informed.

ALSO READ: Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

Filed under

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) Pilgrims

newsx

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat
newsx

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...
newsx

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film
newsx

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions
US Issues Travel Warning

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now...
Popular Malayalam actor S

Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested Under NDPS Act Following Viral Hotel Escape In Kochi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion To Reach Key Deal

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now Under Total Lockdown

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now...

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave