Thursday, May 8, 2025
Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor

Indian drones hit Pakistani cities including Lahore after Pakistan’s failed strike. India’s Operation Sindoor neutralises key air defence systems, say reports.

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor


India’s military has intensified Operation Sindoor, launched to retaliate against the terror attack on civilians in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. On Thursday, Indian drones breached Pakistan’s airspace and reached Lahore, successfully targeting Pakistan’s key air defence infrastructure, according to defence sources.

Video footage of an Indian drone flying over Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province, surfaced on social media, creating widespread buzz. The Indian Army reportedly used Harpy drones known for their precision in targeting radar systems—to strike Pakistan’s air defence network.

This decisive action followed a failed missile and drone strike by Pakistan late Wednesday. Pakistan attempted to hit Indian military installations in multiple northern and western regions including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. However, India’s S-400 air defence system and its Integrated Counter-UAS Grid successfully intercepted all incoming threats. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that debris from intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles has been recovered from several locations, proving the attempted incursion.

In a swift and calculated response, Indian drones reportedly entered Pakistan’s airspace and carried out retaliatory strikes in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Key Pakistani HQ-9 missile launchers and air defence systems in these cities were severely damaged, sources claimed.

The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that on the morning of May 8, Indian Armed Forces targeted several air defence installations in Pakistan with “equal intensity and in the same domain” as the earlier Pakistani attack. The ministry also added that the air defence system in Lahore was neutralised during the operation.

Indian sources emphasized that the military’s actions were directed specifically at terrorist launch pads and strategic defence infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab province, avoiding civilian areas.

As Operation Sindoor continues, military experts say the exchange marks one of the most serious escalations between the two countries in recent years. Both nations remain on high alert, and regional stability continues to be a concern.

