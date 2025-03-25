Indian Government Blocks Over 80K WhatsApp Accounts and Nearly 4,000 Skype IDs; Here’s Why

In a major move to combat cybercrime, the government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases

In a major move to combat cybercrime, the government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The information was shared in response to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Mahesh Kashyap. Kumar also revealed that authorities have identified and deactivated approximately 781,000 SIM cards and 208,469 IMEIs as part of a broader effort to curb cyber fraud across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Leading the Fight

When asked about the measures taken to prevent digital arrest-related crimes, Kumar highlighted the role of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a central agency dedicated to tackling cybercrime in a coordinated manner.

“I4C proactively identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts used for digital arrests,” the minister stated in his response.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Public Awareness and Cybercrime Prevention Initiatives

The government has also launched extensive digital campaigns to raise awareness about cyber fraud and enhance public vigilance. Key initiatives include:

Caller Tune Alerts in multiple regional languages to warn users about cyber threats.

in multiple regional languages to warn users about cyber threats. Social Media Awareness through influencers and digital content.

through influencers and digital content. Public Awareness Programs on electronic media to educate people about online fraud.

Additionally, a dedicated cybercrime helpline, 1930, has been set up to assist victims in reporting incidents and preventing financial losses.

Massive Financial Fraud Prevention Success

Highlighting the effectiveness of these efforts, Kumar informed the Lok Sabha that I4C has successfully prevented financial fraud amounting to ₹4,386 crore by handling over 1.3 million complaints since its establishment in 2021.

Crackdown on International Cyber Fraud

The minister also noted that the government has taken steps to curb international cyber fraud operations.

“The Central Government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have developed a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls that falsely appear as Indian mobile numbers,” Kumar explained. “Directions have been issued to TSPs to block such incoming international spoofed calls.”

With these measures in place, the government continues to strengthen its fight against cybercrime, ensuring greater digital security for citizens and businesses across India.