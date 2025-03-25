Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Government Blocks Over 80K WhatsApp Accounts and Nearly 4,000 Skype IDs; Here’s Why

Indian Government Blocks Over 80K WhatsApp Accounts and Nearly 4,000 Skype IDs; Here’s Why

In a major move to combat cybercrime, the government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Indian Government Blocks Over 80K WhatsApp Accounts and Nearly 4,000 Skype IDs; Here’s Why

The government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases


In a major move to combat cybercrime, the government has blocked more than 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The information was shared in response to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Mahesh Kashyap. Kumar also revealed that authorities have identified and deactivated approximately 781,000 SIM cards and 208,469 IMEIs as part of a broader effort to curb cyber fraud across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Leading the Fight

When asked about the measures taken to prevent digital arrest-related crimes, Kumar highlighted the role of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a central agency dedicated to tackling cybercrime in a coordinated manner.

“I4C proactively identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts used for digital arrests,” the minister stated in his response.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Public Awareness and Cybercrime Prevention Initiatives

The government has also launched extensive digital campaigns to raise awareness about cyber fraud and enhance public vigilance. Key initiatives include:

  • Caller Tune Alerts in multiple regional languages to warn users about cyber threats.
  • Social Media Awareness through influencers and digital content.
  • Public Awareness Programs on electronic media to educate people about online fraud.

Additionally, a dedicated cybercrime helpline, 1930, has been set up to assist victims in reporting incidents and preventing financial losses.

Massive Financial Fraud Prevention Success

Highlighting the effectiveness of these efforts, Kumar informed the Lok Sabha that I4C has successfully prevented financial fraud amounting to ₹4,386 crore by handling over 1.3 million complaints since its establishment in 2021.

Crackdown on International Cyber Fraud

The minister also noted that the government has taken steps to curb international cyber fraud operations.

“The Central Government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have developed a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls that falsely appear as Indian mobile numbers,” Kumar explained. “Directions have been issued to TSPs to block such incoming international spoofed calls.”

With these measures in place, the government continues to strengthen its fight against cybercrime, ensuring greater digital security for citizens and businesses across India.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

cyber crime Digital Arrest Indian government Skype WhatsApp

Every zodiac sign has its

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice
The New York Giants secur

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million
The BJP government in Del

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...
newsx

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans
Sudiksha Konanki

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch
newsx

Alexander Lukashenko Sworn In For Seventh Term As Belarus President Amid Controversy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under Delhi Budget 2025

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Entertainment

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk