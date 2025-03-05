Indian Government Changes Passport Rules? What You Need To Know If You Have An International Trip Planned

The Indian government has introduced several changes to the passport application process to streamline and enhance security measures. These updates affect different groups of applicants and will impact both new passport seekers and those applying for renewals.

The Indian government has introduced several changes to the passport application process to streamline and enhance security measures. These updates affect different groups of applicants and will impact both new passport seekers and those applying for renewals. Here are the five major updates every Indian citizen should know before filing for a passport.

1. Birth Certificate is Mandatory for Certain Applicants

One of the most significant changes pertains to the proof of date of birth. According to the new rule:

For individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, the only valid proof of date of birth will be a birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, or any other authority designated under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

For those born before October 1, 2023, birth certificates from the above-mentioned authorities will still be accepted. However, other documents like school transfer certificates, PAN cards, service records for government employees, driving licenses, election ID cards, and LIC policy bonds will also continue to serve as valid proof of date of birth.

2. Change in Residential Address Format

Previously, the last page of an Indian passport included the holder’s residential address. Under the new system, this information will no longer be printed on the last page. Instead, a barcode will be included on the passport, which immigration officials can scan to retrieve the applicant’s details. This change aims to ensure better security and streamline identification processes at immigration checkpoints.

3. Introduction of Colour-Coded Passports

To facilitate quicker identification of different categories of passport holders, the government is implementing a colour-coding system:

White Passports: Issued to government officials for official travel.

Red Passports: Issued to diplomats and other high-ranking government representatives.

Blue Passports: Will continue to be issued to ordinary citizens.

This change will help authorities distinguish between different types of passport holders more easily, leading to more efficient immigration procedures.

4. Parents’ Names No Longer Required on Passports

Another major update is the removal of the parents’ names from passports. Until now, the last page of an Indian passport displayed the names of the passport holder’s parents. With this change:

Personal information related to family details will no longer be required, ensuring greater privacy.

This update will be particularly beneficial for individuals from single-parent families or those from separated households, preventing unnecessary disclosure of sensitive family details.

5. Expansion of Passport Seva Kendras

The government has also announced an expansion plan for Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), where passport applications are processed. Over the next five years, the number of PSKs will increase from 442 to 600. This expansion aims to reduce waiting times, improve accessibility for applicants, and make the passport application and verification process smoother and more efficient.