Indian Government Keeps An Eye On Pakistan, Says “We’re Watching... Closely”

Living near the border isn’t exactly peaceful at the moment. The Indian Government has a simple message for locals: stay alert, stay sharp, and report anything that feels off.

In a move that says, “We’re not blinking,” the Modi government has decided to keep all three branches of the armed forces firmly planted along the border. The Army, Navy, and Air Force are staying exactly where they are—vigilant and fully prepped. With tensions still simmering, the Centre isn’t taking any chances. Troops remain in position to respond swiftly to any action, with their boots on the ground and eyes on the horizon. The message is clear: India’s not relaxing, and neither are its forces.

Punjab To Gujarat: Mock Drills Are the New Normal

If you’re in the border states and hear a distant rumble, relax—it’s probably not an invasion, just a tank taking a power stroll. Mock drills are still very much in play across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The armed forces are putting on a full-blown action trailer—minus the popcorn. Troops are running combat simulations, practicing tactical responses, and making sure no scenario catches them off guard. It’s part muscle memory, part message: India’s forces are ready for anything. While the drills may look dramatic, they serve a purpose—keeping the border secure and our neighbours politely nervous.

Evacuation? Stay That Way, Says The Government

If your house is a stone’s throw from the border, hold off on that emotional homecoming. The government isn’t ready to roll out the welcome mat just yet. Evacuated villagers are still on standby, as security forces keep a watchful eye on the buffer zones. It’s less of a vacation and more of an extended safety-first staycation. The message is clear: safety beats sentiment. Until military and police teams give the all-clear, residents will have to wait. For now, it’s “no entry” on those front porch dreams. Think of it as peace prep with a precautionary twist.

Dear Border Residents: Stay Alert, Stay Sharp

Living near the border isn’t exactly peaceful at the moment. The Centre has a simple message for locals: stay alert, stay sharp, and report anything that feels off. Checkpoints are still active, patrols are frequent, and eyes—both human and high-tech—are everywhere. The Ministry of Home Affairs, along with defence forces, is treating this like a team sport. If peace returns soon, great. If not, India’s defence isn’t blinking.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar, Calls Him ‘A True Son Of Mother India’