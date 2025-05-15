Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

The Indian government has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, citing national security concerns. The announcement came through an official order issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

According to the government’s directive, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which had earlier granted clearance to the firm, has now withdrawn it with immediate effect.

“The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS,” the order read.

The revocation means Celebi can no longer operate its ground handling services at Indian airports unless a new clearance is granted.

Strained Indo-Turkish Ties

This decision comes at a time when India-Turkey relations have been under significant strain. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s continued support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue has been a sore point for New Delhi. In response to Erdogan’s stance, India has recalibrated its foreign policy to counter Turkey’s regional influence.

As part of this realignment, India has deepened its engagement with Turkey’s traditional adversaries — Greece, Armenia, and Cyprus — while strengthening ties with key powers in the region. The diplomatic push is part of India’s broader effort to push back against nations that oppose its core interests, particularly in relation to Kashmir.

Celebi’s Deep Footprint in Indian Aviation

Celebi Airport Services first entered the Indian aviation sector through a joint venture, starting with operations at Mumbai International Airport. Over the past decade, the company has expanded rapidly, offering services at nine major airports across the country — Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Before the government’s move to cancel its security clearance, Celebi had been a significant player in India’s aviation services. According to its own data, the firm handled 540,000 tons of cargo and supported 58,000 flights across its Indian locations.

The company provided a wide range of services including:

Passenger handling

Flight operations

Load control

Ramp services

Cargo and postal handling

General aviation support

Warehouse and bridge operation services

In Mumbai, one of India’s busiest airports, Celebi reportedly managed around 70% of the ground handling operations, making it a crucial player in daily airport logistics and service flow.

Broader Implications and India’s Strategic Shift

The decision to revoke Celebi’s clearance is being seen as more than just a routine administrative action. It reflects a broader strategic shift in India’s foreign and domestic policy — especially how it handles business entities linked to countries it sees as hostile or diplomatically problematic.

This is not the first time India has taken economic and strategic steps in response to geopolitical friction. Following Pakistan’s provocations and increased tensions along the border, India has often used diplomatic pressure, economic disengagement, and international alliances to respond — and the move against Celebi is in line with that trend.

The withdrawal of Celebi’s security clearance also comes in the context of a wider public sentiment in India. Many Indians have called for a boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods and services in response to those countries backing Pakistan during events like Operation Sindoor, India’s military initiative in Kashmir.

What’s Next?

As of now, there has been no official response from Celebi regarding the revocation. It’s unclear whether the company plans to challenge the decision or if it will withdraw from the Indian market.

If the revocation holds, Indian airports will need to quickly manage the operational gaps left behind by Celebi’s exit, especially in high-traffic zones like Mumbai. Replacement service providers will need to be brought in to maintain smooth functioning at these key transit points.